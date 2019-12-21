Point of View: Once-a-year worshippers are welcomed
We asked Garrett Andrew, pastor of Yuba City’s St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, a couple of questions:
1. What’s he think of people who attend only at Christmas?
He said he looks forward to seeing people who may only come once a year. “It is a beautiful thing that at this time of year more of us want to come to places of worship where we dare to hope once more that in this chaotic world that often seems absurd, that the God of the universe decided to be one of us.”
2. What’s it like working in such a culturally diverse city?
Andrew said he’s thankful that people of different faiths still work together this time of year to help those in need.
“It’s proof that God is bigger than all of us, and there is place for all of us in the heart of God,” Andrew said.
– Veronica Catlin; vcatlin@appealdemocrat.com
Word on the Street: How are you handling all of this stress?
With all the issues going on in the world, here’s what Yuba-Sutter residents had to say about how they’re handling the social and political climate.
Cheryl Nahm, 68, Marysville:
Q:How are you getting along in the present political/social climate?
A: I can’t even comment. I don’t think they should be ridiculing the president.
Q: Does it ever feel overwhelming?
A: Yes. The media is taking up too much space.
Q: What can community members do to help ease some of the negativity?
A: Help the people and maybe get a petition.
What do you think? Our Facebook friends chimed in on impeachment
We asked whether people watched the proceedings and whether they thought President Trump deserved to be impeached or not. Here are a couple samples:
– Lisa Gilreath: He did nothing wrong. They’ve been planning this since 19 minutes after he was sworn into office. Shame on them. I’m voting for him again in 2020
– Geoff Cowan: ... because the constitution... It gives the power over money to Congress, not the president. The president doesn’t have the power to withhold money allocated by Congress.
– Richard Poma: He is not perfect, but what president has been. I do not believe he did anything worth being impeached!