What Do You Think: You’re likely being watched; do you care?
Now days, there are video cameras deployed in many public places, businesses, schools, homes, intersections ... We asked our Facebook followers: How do you feel about the growing presence of security cameras? A good thing? A little scary? A couple of the comments we received:
– Joseph Moye: With the advancement of video capabilities and the fear that is projected in our daily news it is just a matter of course that video taping has become so pervasive. That being said, I’m not averse to being filmed, I can even be entertaining occasionally.
– Joe Ehrlich: “They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” – Benjamin Franklin.
A Little Advice: If the cloudy weather gets you down, here are a few tips
Stephanie Fischer, a licensed therapist in Yuba City, said it’s common this time of year for people to experience seasonal affective disorder. To combat the depression associated with gray skies, Fischer recommends exercising regularly and taking advantage of any clear-sky weather you can.
Rachanee Jackson, a Yuba City life coach, said temporary depression can be from a mix of cloudy weather and holiday season stress.
“Be social -- invite friends over or go visit friends,” she said. “And find something to be thankful for. Instead of focusing on what isn’t going right, focus on what’s going well. Gratitude is key.”
You’ll be able to practice that advice. Jim Mathews, a National Weather Service meteorologist said there could be a little sunshine, but rain is forecast to return by Wednesday.
For Your Calendar: Save the date to take the annual plunge!
It will probably be really cold and people will be screaming ... and you’ll probably enjoy yourself: It’s time to mark your calendar for the annual Mayor’s Polar Bear Plunge.
Yuba City Clouncil member Manny Cardoza said this New Year plunge will be a fundraiser for the Soroptimist of Marysville Yuba City – an organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls.
Show up at Gauche Aquatic on Jan. 1, 2020, at 9 a.m. Participants can slide down the 25-foot waterslide and/or jump into the ice-cold pool to bring in the new year. After the chilling swim, there will be warm refreshments in the heated den.
And costumes are encouraged; Cardoza said people have dressed up as Father Time, Captain America, Lady Liberty ... and there will be prizes.
Registration for the event costs $25. A t-shirt is guaranteed for those who pre-register by Dec. 20 at Yuba City Recreation, 1201 Civic Center Blvd.