Event:
Local composer joins jazz quartet
Greg Johnson, a Marysville resident and music composer, said his love for music began as a child with gospel and hearing the choir at his mother’s church every week.
From gospel, he developed a love for classical, jazz and other music genres.
“I heard some of Stevie Wonder’s stuff and Miles Davis,” Johnson said. “I thought it was really good. Once I heard Keith Jarrett’s Koln concert for the first time it was a wrap. I listened to it over and over.”
Johnson also grew up listening to music from Motown and Beethoven. He has over 30 years of music composition and performance experience. Johnson has over 100 compositions, thousands of performances, and seven recordings on his musical resume.
Johnson is now a part of a jazz quartet with musicians he met at his mother’s church and said he is excited to perform Feb. 15 at Burrows Theater, 624 E. St., Marysville.
– Veronica Catlin
Fundraiser:
Elegant Soiree moves over to Hard Rock
For the last three years, the Elegant Soiree has been held at Colusa Casino Resort. This year, the annual fundraiser hosted by United Way Yuba-Sutter Colusa will have a red carpet theme at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.
“Colusa has been an outstanding partner to us and other non-profit organizations,” said Bob Harlan, the executive director of the local United Way. “We just try to switch things up every few years to provide a different atmosphere and new opportunities.”
Harlan said he looks forward to having the soiree at Hard Rock because it’s something new and will allow more space for guests and exhibitors. He said over 20 local restaurants will participate in their annual event.
“People are going to feel like they’re walking the red carpet at the Oscars,” Harlan said.
The Elegant Soiree will be April 25 from 6-9 p.m. For more information call 743-1847.
Comments:
Is Gov. Newsom’s water proposal good for the state?
We asked our Facebook friends about Gov. Newsom’s proposal that in part would increase flow through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
Here are some comments:
Scott Sharrock: Will it end CA allowing our rainfall from flowing to the Pacific Ocean every year, or will that continue for the sake of the non indigenous fish?
Jeff Robinson: Scott Sharrock: So I guess you’re saying there no indigenous fish?
Or screw the indigenous fish? Rivers run to the sea, it’s the way it works!