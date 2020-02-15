Word on the street:
Are you ready for the primary election?
Drake Jones, Marysville:
Q: What are the biggest local issues you think candidates should address?
A: I’m all for small business. We need better ways to help local small business. Right now most business owners aren’t working to make a profit, they’re working to stay open.
Q: What do you think presidential candidates should address?
A: International affairs. We’ve hurt ourselves a lot. The worse thing that could happen is another war.
Event:
It’s a tradition: To help fight childhood diabetes, Yuba-Sutter Diabetes Support and Resource Center and Nu Generations Bowling Lane will host the 15th annual Bowl Over Diabetes.
“One of my good friends, who is also a bowler of 39 years, has a daughter with diabetes,” said Ri Edwards, the manager at Nu generation. “This was an excellent way for us to combat it and help families.”
He said that some 100 people usually come to the event each year and, although he’s grateful for all who attend, he hopes more will show support this year. He said it would be nice to get over 200.
It will be from Saturday, Feb. 22, 7-9 p.m. at Nu Generation Lanes & Lounge, 876 W. Onstott Road, Yuba City. Proceeds benefit the Yuba-Sutter Diabetes Support and Resource Center. For more information call 763-4171.
Comments:
What should local, presidential candidates be focusing on?
We asked Facebook friends what they want to hear candidates talking about – local and presidential. A few samples:
– Christine Laing: Our debt is a big issue. Now that our economy is doing so well, we need to pay down our debt before hard times hit again.
– Jim Mackensen: Improve the level of service in the Fire Departments in Sutter County.
– David Goodman: The ever increasing local and state extortion fees!
Kim Hough: 1. Increased support for child care options and more housing options including smaller homes and more new apartment complexes 2. Mental health supports, especially for children.
– Kathy Wilson Jordan: My biggest voting issue is to vote against Prop 13 – it will make the cost of living go way up for everyone in California.