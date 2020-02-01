Your Comments:
If your community got a million dollars ...
With Marysville boosters working to win a downtown makeover from HGTV, we asked our Facebook friends how a million dollars should be used in their communities.
Here are a couple
responses:
-- Marrissa Walker: I live in Colusa and would love our theater back.
-- Margie Lynne: Go to the government agency that could help mark the yellow lines on Hwy 70 south from Marysville to Lincoln for safer driving conditions.
I believe this would help prevent fatal accidents along this stretch of roadway since it is long overdue for this.
Saleem spotlight:
All sweet things must
come to an end
After making it through challenges involving shag cakes and Neapolitan desserts, and making his dessert look like a sandwich, Saleem Sandhu’s time on the Kids Baking Championship came to end this week.
In the most recent episode of the show, the nine remaining bakers were tasked with creating cupcakes that resembled llamas – “Llama Drama.” Sandhu’s theme was s’mores, so he made chocolate cupcakes with a graham cracker and toasted marshmallow topping.
Sandhu experienced difficulties in making his cupcakes resemble a llama. The show’s judges said his cupcake left them with a burnt taste due to the graham crackers being torched with a flame. They did, however, like his dessert’s base, which was a chocolate sandwich cookie crumble with lime zest.
After placing in the bottom two, the judges decided to send the eighth grader from Andros Karperos home.
“Saleem did fantastic and we couldn’t be more proud of him for making it that far,” said Muhammad Sandhu, the boy’s father. “We’re really thankful for all the support and excitement the community has shown for him.”
– Jake Abbott
80 years ago:
From the archives of California’s oldest daily newspaper
“Activities of the Olivehurst-Linda district toward the establishment of local government deserve the interest and support of all residents in this vicinity.
The area lying south of Marysville has been growing in population more rapidly than any other part of the local counties and probably faster than any other part of the Sacramento valley.
It is coming to be more nearly an urban community than a rural community and as such has special problems that must be met.
“Police and fire protection are among those problems, and the provision of adequate school facilities is a major one. ...
“Although most of the houses built there are small, it is interesting to note the signs of development and enterprise that area appearing -- flowers, shrubs, fruit trees and gardens. ... most of the people in this district are our new neighbors. We wish them well in working out the problems that always present themselves in a community of rapid growth.”
Saturday, Feb 3, 1940