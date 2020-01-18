Scam Alert
PGE worries about customers being tricked
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is urging customers to be aware and report scam phone calls in which the perpetrators are threatening to shut off power if customers don’t make an immediate payment on what they claim is a past due bill. The scammers are then insisting that customers make a payment using a cash card.
According to a PGE news release, they are seeing twice the number of scam calls compared to last year.
A PGE spokesman said:
-- PGE doesn’t collect payment by phone.
-- When you are in doubt, call PGE or visit PGE’s website to report phone scams.
-- If the scammers give you a number to call don’t call it.
-- If someone from PGE shows up to your door, real workers will have a valid ID photo.
– Reanna Simmons
Objects Lessons:
Autographed memoir of President Ulysses S. Grant
The general who led the Union Army to victory in the Civil War, Ulysses S. Grant, wrote and published a book about his experiences ... and autographed some copies. Those memoirs with an original signature can be found inside of the Mary Aaron Museum in Marysville.
“This book is a connection to the American past,” said Chris Pedigo, historical researcher and museum volunteer. “He fought for a great cause and wrote about it. That connects to Marysville because it was a fight for the country.”
Pedigo said there’s record of Grant staying at a Marysville hotel.
“Evidence of that was in a guestbook from the hotel. He was headed to a meeting in Woodleaf.”
The book by Grant, Personal Memoirs of U.S Grant, was signed May 23, 1885 -- 90 days before his death, July 23, 1885.
For more information on the autographed book visit Mary Aaron Museum at 704, D St., Marysville on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Appointments can be made by phone at 743-1004 or 755-0817.
– Veronica Catlin
What should we ask the candidates?
We asked our Facebook crowd what we should ask during upcoming candidate forums.
Following is one reply (if you’d like to make a suggestion, comment on our Facebook post or email to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com):
– Jon Rouse: For Sutter supervisor: What will you do to raise revenues for the county other than raise taxes?
What is your take on the potential city, Sutter Pointe?
Will the county’s focus shift away from the populated areas in order to build up that area down south?
What are your priorities regarding infrastructure for the county?
What is your vision regarding land management and zoning for the county? Do you plan to be strict or more open to developers?