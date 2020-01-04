Word on the Street: What do you think about the upcoming elections?
We asked people around the community about the importance of this year’s elections and what they’d suggest candidates take up.
Samuel Davis, 52, Marysville:
Q: How important are the 2020 elections to you?
A: We need to find somebody to do the job. Someone to come and not to follow party lines, but what needs to be done is find the actual problems.
Q: What should local candidates be addressing?
A: They need to actually address the first and biggest problem – unemployment. They have their numbers, but it is not enough. When they tell they’ve created jobs they need to tell what (type of) jobs.
Q: If you could tell presidential candidates one thing, what would it be?
A: Stop promising and do it. Get a backbone and tell the truth. They’re funded by people and they’re promoting what the funded people want.
To Your Health: You can get through this flu season
Maybe it’s because no one wanted to admit it during the holidays ... the flu is making its way around. And no matter where you go, there seems to be someone flirting with the symptoms.
But for the 2019 to 2020 season, California is at a moderate level for influenza-like illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“The current flu activity in Sutter County is typical and expected for this time of year,” said Sutter County Public Health Director Leah Northrop. “(It) generally mirrors the activity we are seeing statewide.”
“A number of providers offer free flu vaccines, including local pharmacies, health care providers and Sutter County Public Health,” said Northrop. “We have not heard of any flu vaccine shortages this year.”
Northrop said vaccinations should be considered for all persons aged six month and older.
And don’t forget the basics: frequently wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Reanna Simmons, rsimmons@appealdemocrat.com
What do you think? Your thoughts on this year’s elections
We asked our Facebook friends how important the elections will be, what local candidates should address, and what they’d tell presidential candidates, if they could.
– Geoff Cowan: 1. They are very important to me.
2. Local candidates should be focusing on the issues that most affect the people living in this area such as developing jobs, attracting industry that is good for the community and trying to pull as many federal dollars and programs our way as possible.
3. I would tell all the presidential candidates to pay more attention to the middle class and working poor and try and provide us some relief from high taxes and lack of services.