The Grammys:
Songwriter with local ties nominated for two awards
Sam Ashworth, a songwriter with local ties, is nominated for two Grammy awards and will soon find out if he won at the 62nd annual Grammy awards today.
Ashworth is nominated for his work on singer and songwriter, H.E.R.’s latest album, “I Used to Know Her.” He has the chance to win song of the year and album of the year.
“I am going into this weekend feeling joyful and grateful,” Ashworth said. “I have no idea what this experience will be like, but I’m focused on taking it all in.”
Ashworth flew from Nashville, Tenn., to Los Angeles Friday with his children and wife, Ruby Amanfu, who is also nominated for a Grammy.
He said his Yuba-Sutter family will also be in attendance.
“This is a big time family trip,” he said.
Ashworth said he will be sitting next to H.E.R. at the awards show and to look out for them on T.V.
– Veronica Catlin
DUI Patrol:
Law enforcement increasing patrol on Super Bowl Sunday
The Yuba City Police Department is anticipating a busy day on Super Bowl Sunday and is reminding football fans to get a safe ride home following the game on Feb. 2.
DUI patrol will have a maximum enforcement period from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., according to a Yuba City police news release.
“If you plan on drinking (then) plan for a ride home with a sober driver,” Yuba City Police Sgt. Kim Slade said.
Police are also reminding people that driving under the influence includes prescriptions; over-the-counter or illicit drugs; and marijuana. If you plan on walking to and from a bar or party, law enforcement says travel in a group with at least one sober person.
Funding for Super Bowl DUI enforcement is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
– Jeff Larson
What Do You Think:
Facebook friends share thoughts on impeachment
We asked our friends on Facebook if they were tuning into the Senate impeachment proceedings: Are you obsessed with listening in? Or are you doing everything you can to avoid it? Do you worry about the country’s business getting done? Or is this worth the interruption?
Here are a few sample responses:
Tisha Stewart: Congress is pathetic and this is all because they don’t like him. Plain and simple.
David Salazar: I wonder if the republicans thought the Clinton impeachment was a waste of time and money?
Devin Koranda: Posts like this keep us divided, what does Trump have to do to get the Democrats to work with us? Trump wants to work together as one but they just want nothing but him gone. Look at the bigger picture here.