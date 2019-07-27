TRENDS:
Yuba-Sutter residents skip the aging challenge
Many Yuba-Sutter residents say you can count them out when it comes to FaceApp, a phone application trending all over social media platforms that predicts what a person will look like as a senior citizen.
“My timeline was looking like a care home for a while,” said Jen Lawton, a Yuba-Sutter native.
Even though Lawton saw many photos with aging filters posted by friends and celebrities, she decided not to give it a try.
“I’m 36. I just had twins. I’m old enough. I really don’t want to see myself looking like my mom right now.”
We asked Facebook friends if they’re participating. Katie Mae said, “I don’t really care for filters so much and then I read that by downloading the app I’m giving them permission to get all my stuff off my phone and well, I didn’t like that to much.”
– By Veronica Catlin
MEMORIES:
The ‘ways of the road’ remembered
Local living history master Dick Marquette has been gifting us the last few weeks with his memories from earlier times.
“Now, as I know the ‘ways of the road’ I knew the (hobo) had left his pack or roll next door at Johan’s Saloon, which was one of three Marysville places to check your goods. Those old saloons all had the wooden floors, brass rails, spittoons, bat-wing doors, and a barkeep who could and did scoot your drink squarely in front of you.
“At that point in time, Johan was one of the early German saloon owners.”
COMMENTS:
Robert Mueller’s testimony
We asked our Facebook friends for their thoughts on the Robert Mueller testimony:
– Mark J Currier: My thoughts are that Mueller violated the most basic principle of “innocent until proven guilty.” He spent 200 pages commenting on the two-and-a-half-year collusion investigation talking about all of the things that the president might have done but they did not find evidence for.
– JoAnne Hudson Murdock: I liked “Trump’s wrong, I didn’t exonerate him.”
– Karen Wood Fuller: So odd how both sides think this helped them. Everyone hears what they want.
