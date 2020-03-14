‘Sláinte!’ Cheers to good health:
Luck of the Irish dinner rocks out tonight
Here’s one small gathering still on the calendar: One Eyed Reilly will rock the kitchen tonight, headlining the Luck of the Irish dinner and concert sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Arts Council and Justin France, owner of Justin’s Kitchen. The event is at the restaurant at 628 Plumas St. in Yuba City.
“We are huge proponents of live music and anything that brings people together,” said One Eyed Reilly band member Sinjin Fraser.
Local singer/songwriter Tom Galvin will get the night of Irish festivities going at 5 p.m. with a repertoire of Irish ballads.
An all-you-can-eat Irish feast will also be available. Tickets will be on sale at the door for $40.
What do you think?:
Climate change: What questions should we ask?
This week on our Facebook page, we posted about our plans to do a series on climate change – making it as locally relevant as possible. We asked, “What should we ask people to discuss?” A couple responses:
– Corey R Roberts: I think it would be relevant to focus on the projected costs of taking action versus the costs of not taking action. People tend to focus on how much this or that program costs, but they don’t seem to grasp the costs if we don’t do anything -- economically and existentially.
– Joseph Moye: I would check with farmers who have worked the same land for a decade or better. When were the best years? Worst years? Is there a progressive trend in crop yields or is it sporadic? What are the measurable effects on farming attributed to climate change?
Profile piece:
Marysville native Dahni Shaw is a professional performer who now lives in Los Angeles and she keeps busy maintaining her art and business: she mainly performs in corporate gigs and events – especially in a group called Sunset Singers; she frequently performs in Disneyland and has been a singer at Universal Studios and she has a creative side job.
She recently performed at the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Gala at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.
We asked for three recommendations for others from our area who hope to become professional performers. Her response:
– Make a lot of friends and connections, but don’t use people.
– Know your worth.
– Whenever possible, perform for the love of entertaining – unpaid gigs can help people make great friends and connections.