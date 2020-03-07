Word on the street:
Locals react to coronavirus scare
Even though the threat of the coronavirus remains low to the Yuba-Sutter area, locals voice their thoughts on the virus and the attention it has been receiving.
Stacie Fries, 32,
Yuba City
Q1: Are you worried about the coronavirus?
A1: I mean I know it’s like a serious kind of thing. I have family members tripping off it.
Q2: Are you taking any precautions?
A2: Wash your hands a lot more.
Q3: Stocked up on supplies?
A3: No, but I’ve seen other people. For example, water is getting scarce at Walmart.
Q4: Changed your travel plans?
A4: No, I stay local.
Q5: Do you think there is too much, or not enough worry about the disease?
A5: I kind of think there’s a little too much. From my understanding it’s been around before. There’s too much panic. People should live their life to the fullest and not worry.
– Reanna Simmons
The Bard of Sutter:
“Those schooldays I hold dear ...”
After a bit of a hiatus, our historian/poet/artist Dick Marquette is sharing nostalgia for his schooldays during the Great Depression:
I think that going to school in 1930 was a wonderful time of my life that I would hold dear to my heart. We had a small cattle ranch then. It was on the old Silverado Trail ...
We had but one neighbor then. They came from the Ruhr Valley in Germany. Everyone came from some place then, mostly from France, Italy, and a few Swiss and Norwegians.
Their girl’s name was Millicent. She became my classmate, guardian, best friend and then girl friend. We knew everyone in the village then. So, in fact, our school would become our social life and what I experienced in school would forever be engraved in my heart and soul.
What do you think?
Are you concerned about coronavirus?
With all of the news surrounding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, we asked our Facebook friends to comment. Here are a few responses:
– Michelle Sanford: It’s not a disease, it’s a virus. People need to calm down. For the majority it’s not that serious. Wash your hands and don’t touch your face. The news is blowing this up like it’s a death wish. It’s not.
– Starla Montgomery: I personally am not worried about it but I am sad for everyone who has been affected by it.
– Jill Ann Griffen Hoffman: Always good to be mindful, cautious, and prepared.
– Missy Mason: Supposed to board the Grand Princess at the end of March, hoping the trip isn’t cancelled.