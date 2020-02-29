Not if, but when:
Local wildfires film premieres March 8
A presentation about wildfires, “Not if But When,” will show March 8 at Sutter County Library.
“I thought it was a very thought provoking presentation,” said Linda Baker, president of the Friends of Yuba Sutter Library. “It gives a very different perspective on the wildfire approach.”
The film is by Radu Sava and Rebekah Hood-Sava of Oregon House, and features experts from agencies like CalFire, South Yuba River Citizens League, Yuba Water Agency and more.
Baker said the 40-minute film has been shown a few times around town but they were mostly night showings so she wanted to provide a place for people who like to go out during the day to view it. She said the film makers will also be in attendance to answer any questions and go over their inspiration behind the film.
The presentation is free and will be at 4 p.m. at 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City.
– Veronica Catlin
Object Lessons:
Historic map of Sutter Buttes
A three dimensional, fiberglass map of the only land in Sutter County that isn’t flat, the Sutter Buttes, can be found inside of the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City.
“It was made by Bill Green when he worked for the Sutter Fire Department in 1960 and donated to the museum in 1975,” said Sharyl Simmons, a volunteer at the museum. Green used parts of the United States Geological Survey Maps of 1954 as reference when creating the map.
Simmons said the three-foot display is one of the first stops guests at the museum make because of it’s unique look. It shows the roads., mountains, shops, and the name of the mountains that make up the buttes during the time Green created the map.
For more information on the display visit Sutter County Museum at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
– Veronica Catlin
What do you think?
Should the county conduct more abatement projects?
As a massive abatement project got underway in Olivehurst this past week, we asked our Facebook friends whether code enforcement should step in more often.
A sample:
– Tony Galyean: Abate the nuisances. The owner legally got plenty of notice before this occurred. Clean it up, lien the property, move on to the next one. Can’t happen fast enough. People who play stupid games with their property rights will win stupid prizes.
– Rachael Miller: There is no excuse in making my home’s value sink. There are plenty of ways to get help to clean up and no one that owns a home should want it trashed.