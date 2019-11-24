Recommendation:
Have you seen this one yet?
When an issue of jurisdiction arises, Yuba City Police Department and Sutter County Sheriff’s Department officers battle it out in their video response to the Git Up Challenge (circulating on social media).
“We figured it was coming after we saw Wheatland and heard Yuba department doing it,” said Undersheriff Scott Smallwood. “We had a blast putting it together.”
Smallwood said the challenge presented Yuba City Police and Sutter County Sheriff’s departments with the opportunity to show their unity while interacting with the community ... and having fun.
“The public response has been awesome,” said Katy Goodson of Yuba City Police Department. “We tried to stick with the simple moves. We practiced off duty for maybe 30 minutes. It was a really good time.”
To view the challenge video, go to YouTube and search for either Yuba City Police or Sutter County Sheriff.
– Veronica Catlin
Survey Says:
What’s your level of confidence?
Our current online, informal survey asks respondents how confident they are ... in the president, in Congress, in state government, local government, the economy and more.
It takes just a few minutes to complete, and if you would like to chip in, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/ConfidencePart2 or go to our website at appealdemocrat.com and click on the survey header to find a link.
The survey will be open another week.
Some things we’re noticing:
– People seem a little less confident “in our place in the world.” Only 24 percent said high, 41 percent say medium, 34 percent say low.
– Regardless of how little confidence people have in other areas, they still rate their own sense of well-being almost equally between high and medium – just shy of 50 percent each.
Only 4 percent picked “low.”
Also, we ask for general comments about what people are most concerned about. They’re talking about: the planet and climate change, impeachment, the president, California leadership, the deep divide, housing, emergency services, the cost of living and healthcare, socialism, taxes, immigration, homelessness.
Your Thoughts:
We asked our Facebook friends, “What do you think of the ordinances recently passed by Yuba and Sutter counties, which prohibit camping and storage of personal property on private and on some public lands?” A couple samples:
– Lynda Bradbury: I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction. I just hope the laws will be enforced. We are taught to follow the rules, we teach our children to follow the rules. No where does it say, “if you’re homeless rules don’t apply.” It’s about time we get our city going in the right direction.
– Leslie Coupe: Yes. If we, the community of people are bound by this law, then it should be followed by all.
It’s been also proven to be a major problem with safety, sanitation, it’s having an environmental impact and the levees that protect all our lives. It has sound reasoning.