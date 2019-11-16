85 Years Ago:From the Nov. 19, 1934, Appeal-Democrat:
“An ominous hush fell across the bar at the American Club at 311 Third Street , Marysville, Saturday night.
“Deep in their drinking cups, several patrons flung their hands toward the ceiling. Scowling behind a six-shooter, a young gunman barked orders. A melodrama of the Old West was in the making. Visions of a daring holdup flashed through befuddled minds.
“’I’m a tough hombre,’ the man with the gun growled, poking the weapon against the ribs of a tipsy gentleman draped over the bar.
“Suddenly, he wheeled around, flung the gun to the floor and groggily made his way to the street. An open-mouthed audience stared after him. The bartender picked up the weapon and examined it. It was not loaded.
“The tough hombre , who gave his occupation as a salesman, was arrested by Officer George Galligan, charged with intoxication and using a gun in a threatening manner.”
Your Comments: Your take on impeachment inquiries
We asked our Facebook friends for their thoughts on the the impeachment inquiry into President Trump – the hearings are now open to the public. There was no shortage of opinions. Here’s a sample:
– Angela Christensen: Back to work? They haven’t worked since Trump was elected. They’re too busy trying to pin something ANYTHING on him with very little luck so far.
– Scott Northrup: Last week, having read many of the released transcripts from the closed door hearings, there is ample reason for Congress to investigate this, regardless of what Republicans are saying.
– Charles Nott: This is not an impeachment hearing this is a coup against the president of the United States and with all the lies and innuendos being thrown out there it really borders on a case of treason.
Survey Says: What’s your level of confidence?
We’re checking back six months later on an informal, online confidence survey.
– We asked: What’s your level of confidence in the economy? Last May, 20 percent said their confidence was high; 51 percent said medium; 27 said low. At present, the new survey results are: 35 percent high; 42 percent medium, 22 percent low.
– Six months ago we asked, “How do you rate your own sense of well-being?” and 53 percent said high; 37 said medium; 7 percent said low. Trending for the update: 49 percent high, 44 percent medium, 6 percent low.
