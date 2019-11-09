Word on the Street:
What do you think about the cost of housing?
Linda Housewood, 73, Marysville:
Q: How would you describe the housing market in Yuba-Sutter?
A: It’s not very good. Rent prices have gone out of sight.
Q: Do you feel comfortable with the cost of housing?
A: I own my home but I know people who are having a hard time with it now like my daughter. That’s
why we have so many homeless. There’s people who don’t make a lot of money.
Q: What can be done to change this?
A: They just need to make prices affordable.
Advice:
How do you go about eating an (gulp) oyster?
David Read, Yuba Sutter Arts director, loves the quote, “He was a bold man that first ate an oyster.” Art & Oysters is today, 4-8 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St.
“I’ve been eating oysters all my life,” Read said. His step-by-step to eating oysters:
1. Place the bivalve, cup side down, in a folded kitchen towel with the hinge facing out. Wriggle an oyster knife into the hinge, applying even pressure until you feel the seal give.
2. Work your knife around the perimeter of the shell, and sever the muscle attaching the top of the shell to the oyster meat (don’t spill the juice!). Toss the top shell.
3. Wipe your knife to clean off any debris, then use it to free the oyster from the bottom muscle.
4-5. Garnish and slurp.
(Patrons of Art & Oysters will be served ready-to-eat oysters.)
– Veronica Catlin
Your Comments:
Opinions on the video, ‘Fire in Paradise’
We asked Facebook friends if they’d watched the Netflix production, “Fire in Paradise.” The video generally got good reviews, with a few criticisms. Here’s a couple examples:
– Lori Fuller: I think Frontline’s show did better at representing the situation, but that neither Frontline’s nor Netflix’s show could accurately portray the tremendous amount of loss, destruction, and anguish that the fire itself produced. And I noticed that in neither show did they pay much attention to the post-fire situation. After all, the fire itself is just the beginning of the disaster. That disaster can drag out for years and years.
– Kelsie Foster: I felt like it was extremely short. I wish it was longer! It was an opportunity to tell so many people’s stories and to share more information about the fire. But maybe they had a hard time finding people who wanted to share/relive that horrible experience? Overall it was a well-filmed highlight on the fire.”
