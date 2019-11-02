Word on the Street: What do you think of the PGE power shutoffs?
Alejando Barajas, 18, Linda:
Q: Have you been affected by the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power shutoffs?
A: No, but I have friends who have. They live in Loma Rica.
Q: Do you think PGE is justified in shutting off electricity as a precaution?
A: They say it’s to prevent fires, but some days the wind isn’t even strong and they turn it off. It doesn’t make sense. Why all of a sudden this year are they doing this after all these years?
Safety Warning: After setting clocks back, watch for drowsy driving
The California Highway Patrol Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans call this Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, according to a new release from Yuba-Sutter CHP.
According to CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, there has been an annual average over the last three years of almost 7,000 collisions involving fatigued drivers.
“Driving when you are tired is risky and dangerous,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said via the release. “The last thing you want to do is doze off behind the wheel. It is important that we all act responsibly and get enough rest before driving.”
Falling asleep at the wheel is suspected in a recent fatal accident in Yuba-Sutter.
The best way to prevent drowsy driving is getting enough sleep, the release said. Caltrans encouraged people to use the more than 80 rest areas the agency maintains.
“In a state the size of California, long drives between cities are common. Without enough rest, all of us may feel drowsy behind the wheel,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said via the release.
Veterans Day Preparation: Big Veterans Day Parade returns to Marysville
The Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade is back for the 17th edition beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in downtown Marysville. Last year’s event was canceled due to unhealthy air quality following the Camp Fire, said event organizer Cindy Verrill.
Verrill said she’s thrilled the parade is back this year, because over the years the event has grown to one of the largest in Northern California.
The theme this year, Verrill said, is “Show your support past, present and future.”
Nov. 11 is an opportunity to recognize what the veterans have done for the country, she said.
“I don’t think you can thank a vet enough,” said Verrill, a retired Air Force veteran from Beale.
