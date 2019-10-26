Recommendation:
Make a good investment in time
You're going to enjoy flipping through "Another day in the life of Yuba-Sutter" right away. But the real investment is in time: 20 years from now, 40 years from now. Your grandkids will pull it off the bookshelf and get a look at what life was like.
And it's a great cross-section of sights: on page 2 is the portrait of the coffee enthusiast getting a fill-up from a Waffle Barn server; on page 44 is a Chris Pedigo shot detailing Hong Wan Lung, the 175-foot Bok Kai dragon; on page 70, look close, do you see the Killdeer eggs that look amazingly like the pebbles crowded around the little nest?; pages 95-96: a picture of a mural of a picture in Live Oak.
“Another Day in the Life of Yuba-Sutter” is a South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club project featuring more than 50 amateur photographers and a few pros, who contributed photos taken on March 16-17, 2018, Bok Kai Festival weekend. The time capsule is available for $40 at Yuba Sutter Arts in Marysville or by writing to David@yubasutterarts.org. All proceeds benefit Rotary youth programs.
Your Comments:
Are you excited about the opening of Hard Rock?
We asked our Facebook friends how they feel about the Hard Rock casino opening next week; and what would they would next like to see developed in the area. Here's a smattering of their opinions:
– Andrea Flores: I'm still confused about this Fire Mountain reference.
– Amy McFarland: Andrea Flores, the Butte County tribe named it Fire Mountain. Obviously in relation to their Indian heritage. Hard Rock came on to give them the recognition needed to get people in the door and hopefully better concerts at the amphitheater. ...
– Jessica Cucuk: I am excited to have the development, however, I think that for locals the increased traffic will be a concern. I think that with development there needs to be consideration for the impact to what is already existing. With that being said we will absolutely patronize this establishment and I look forward to the good times to come!
– Kurt Gaston: Best thing to happen to this area since the amphitheater was built.
From the Archive:
This week 20 years ago:
From the Oct. 27, 1999, edition of the Appeal-Democrat, California's longest running daily newspaper:
"Yuba County was added Monday to the presidential emergency declaration for California wildfires in response to a request by the governor.
"... Kelly Purdom, Yuba County Office of Emergency Services director, said being added to the declaration comes as both good and bad news.
"The good news is the county is now eligible for National Disaster Assistance and some Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement money. The bad news is that assistance is only available for government agencies, and not the many residents and homeowners who have been devastated by fire losses," he said ...
"... Thirteen homes -- the majority of which were located along the western edge of the fire -- were destroyed in the Pendola Fire, which consumed more than 11,000 acres in five days in the area surrounding Bullards Bar Reservoir. The blaze caused an estimated $2.1 million in private property damage."