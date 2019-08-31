Recommendation:
Dance the night away at
Blues, Brews at BBQ
Organizers of the Early Risers Kiwanis Club of Yuba City’s 18th annual Brews, Blues & BBQ this year are going for danceable music. The popular annual event has featured straight blues bands in the past. This year’s band is Kymmi and the Diamondbacks.
“We got a lot of requests from the community to have music people can dance to,” said Tom Walther, chairmen of the festival.
Jim Phillips, bassist and vocalist, said the band is excited to headline the show.
“People know us as a top-notch cover band. I’m looking forward to more exposure with a different crowd,” Phillips said.
BB&B is Saturday, Sept. 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. For information and tickets, go online to brewsbluesandbbq.org.
– Veronica Catlin
Word on the Street:
Lets talk local politics
Compiled by
Veronica Catlin
Election time is approaching and we’re curious as to what locals think should be candidate priorities.
Dena Whickland, Live Oak:
Whickland said she has lived in the area 20 years and hopes to see some positive changes.
Q: What issues do you think candidates should be addressing?
A: They should address the traffic and the homeless. The congestion and speeding on the roads is bad. It’s dangerous. I understand that sometimes they’re doing construction, but people have been running red lights and so on. The traffic and homelessness are big issues.
Celebrating Local:
Another day in the life of Y-S
It’s billed as “an all-inclusive, community involvement photo event” and the second edition of the coffee table book compiled and produced by the South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club is now on sale.
The club invited photographers to shoot whatever struck their fancy in a set period of time back in March.
“We wanted to see the beauty and grandeur of Yuba-Sutter, interesting aspects of our region’s infrastructure, businesses, any special events occurring on that day and mostly people...”
The books are available for $40 each at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville (open Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Call 742-2787 for information.