Survey Sez:
Rock ‘n’ Roll always changes
We asked participants in a recent online survey who their favorite guitarists are ... now you can go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/GuitarWizard and rank the finalists (Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, Jerry Garcia, BB King, Prince, Pete Townshend, David Gilmour, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Eddie Van Halen, Stevie Ray Vaughan).
We also asked for thoughts on the current state of rock. A couple responses:
– “There will never be anything like the late ‘70s and all of the ‘80s.”
– “I think the rock scene is alive and well. Unfortunately, you have to look for it because most local radio stations don’t play it. I listen to satellite radio to hear new music.”
Your Comments:
Are our pedestrians safe?
Since September is Pedestrian Safety Month, according to a news release from the Yuba City Police Department, we’re wondering what readers think about the issue... how safe is it to be a pedestrian in Yuba-Sutter?
We got slammed with comments. Here are a couple:
– Dallan Reese: In Yuba City there are big stretches of Market and Live Oak north of Queens with no good place for pedestrians to cross. The challenge on Live Oak is the faster traffic, and both have curves that make it difficult for pedestrians to see approaching traffic.
– Janette Retsal: Hwy 99 and Pennington Road in Live Oak. Everyday I see kids walking to school, and people blowing through the light. I have sent numerous emails to the city, and nothing has been done.
Years ago:
From the archives of the Appeal-Democrat (California’s oldest daily newspaper) from this week 10 years ago:
“With the prospect of San Francisco trash being dumped in Yuba County’s Ostrom Road landfill seen as more likely, residents in nearby Wheatland may not be in favor of the idea, but would seem to have little recourse to stop it.
“The reality of the situation dawned after word late last week that the San Francisco Department of the Environment made preliminary plans to award Recology Inc. a contract to take the city’s trash to the Ostrom Road site. The landfill is owned by Yuba-Sutter Disposal Inc., a Recology subsidiary.
“The contract would pay Yuba County more than $1.5 million annually in host fees to take on about 400,000 tons of San Francisco trash annually over a dozen years, beginning in 2015.”
(Sept. 15, 2009.)