Sunday Buzz
Your comments: We asked our Facebook friends, “What do you think needs fixing around here?”
Boy, did we get a bunch. Here’s a smattering:
Grace Primer: 'The lighting around the low income areas seems to be less than that of the “nicer” side of town, and the sidewalks need replacing in many areas as elderly and disabled citizens of our town have no other means of transportation other than wheelchairs and the sidewalks aren’t very well thought out. When my mom was alive we’d have yo turn around in some spots just to get off the sidewalk, there’s no inclination for pedestrians without working legs to get down off of them, there’s no slopes.. when building our town, please consider the poor and elderly. Just because they aren’t rich or can’t walk well or at all doesn’t mean they deserve to be treated with any less respect than anyone else.”
Garrett Courtney: “The state theatre, it could be a great draw to the marysville if it was used for live venues and film festivals. It’s one of the last bits of history standing in marysville and it would be a shame to loose it. If there are concerns for parking, I always thought the mervyns area could be a parking structure with retail below on the d street side. The hotel is another place that could be a great asset as a hotel/ condo space with mixed retail below.”
Read more comments later this week.
Word on the street: Comments on city improvements
People who were recently out and about in Marysville stopped to talk about what can be done to make the city better than what it is now.
Cynthia Hintz, 30 Plumas Lake
Hintz said she has lived in the Yuba-Sutter area for some 20 years and feels bad for people who try to go into business in the downtown Marysville area.
Q: What do you think can be fixed or improved in Marysville?
A: The cost to start or do business in Marysville. That’s why there’s so many abandoned buildings. It’s too expensive to try and get anything done.
Q: Why is that an issue for you?
A: My husband runs a business and I see how hard it is with fees and permits and whatever else.
Q: What’s the solution?
A: Whatever it takes to make it easier for small businesses.
Years ago: Residents cleanup river
From the archives of California’s oldest daily newspaper:
Ten years ago: “In a part of Yuba County where curbside garbage pickup is more dream than reality, it’s no wonder that debris continues to accumulate.
“Empty kerosene bottles rust in the bushes, blankets sink into the soil and abandoned cars and trailers degrade into heaps and splinters. Most of Thorntree’s homeless residents do their best to keep the protected wildlife area near the Feather River clean, but they say it’s not always easy ...
“... On Saturday, much of the homeless encampment was freed from years of trash buildup as part of California Coastal Cleanup Day. The annual event, now in its 25th year statewide and its ninth year locally, is meant to prevent trash near rivers, streams and storm drains, from winding up in the Pacific Ocean.”