Voices from the street:
What about Ellis Lake and park?
As officials are discussing possibilities for cleaning up Ellis Lake and making the park more usable, we started asking what people think.
Greg Price, 64, Yuba City:
Q: Do you think Ellis Lake is a valuable asset to Marysville?
A: Very valuable. It’s been here a long time. It’s the heart of the town.
Q:What do you think are the lake’s biggest issues?
A: Maybe the city doesn’t have enough money to properly care for it. I miss the waterfall and boat races.
Q: What do you think can be done to make Ellis Lake better?
A: As far as the homeless, those are people who have no where else to go. No matter what you do to the lake they will still be there if there’s no other option.
History notes:
Remembering when there were personalities
Our historian/poet Dick Marquette supplied us with another accounting of by-gone days.
“The Rainbows of my Life: There was a time in my life when everyone seemed to have a personality. These are the folk who make your life a pleasure. You look forward to going to work on Monday morning. They were the rainbows of my life...
“Next door to the Post Office was Ma Roof, who owned the Central Market. I can remember the time a fellow came in to hold up the store. Ma yanked the mask off his face and said, “I know who you are!” He ran away.”
