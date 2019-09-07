Survey Says: It’s time for a guitar showdown
Time for round two in our “Guitar Virtuosos” survey, in honor of the approaching opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. As workers are swarming around the site near Wheatland, finishing off the project, we thought we’d survey folks about their favorite rock ‘n’ roll guitarists.
We posted several groups of fantastic guitar players, living and dead, and asked participants to vote for their favorite in every group. Here are the finalists: Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, BB King, Prince, David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Eddie Van Halen, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Cue up some pieces by the finalists and give it some thought; the final survey opens next weekend.
Clarification: Get ready to get in the rodeo mood
Some confusion on what constitutes the start of the annual Marysville Stampede: the name now includes more than just a couple rodeo performances. The “Stampede” now indicates a series of related events, all around the Western and cowboy culture. The rodeos are the highlights, of course. But Stampede festivities include a youth rodeo, the cattle drive, a kick-off party, a local team roping qualifier, the “Sodbusters” dinner/auction/dance and ... rodeos.
The Marysville Stampede is building momentum and a reputation. Make some space for it in your activity calendar -- events from now through the last performance Sunday, Sept. 15. Go to www.marysvillestampede.com for info and tickets.
Comments: What do you think of AB5?
We asked: “Are you an Uber or Lyft driver? Or some other type of private contractor whose status would be affected by Calif. Assembly Bill 5, which sets higher standards for what can be defined as private contractor work? How do you think the bill would affect you?” A couple quotes:
– John Lowry: The bill will kill me and my rideshare abilities. I really hope it fails. People don’t understand the whole effect of the bill and how it would change so many aspects of this job
– Karen Wood Fuller: Uber, Lyft and a food delivery company have put multi millions into killing that bill.