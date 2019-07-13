Memories:
"When I was a child..."
Our local poet/historian Dick Marquette has been at it again – handwriting out his memories of growing up during the Great Depression:
“When I was a child, a dirt road went by our farm and there was also the railroad,” he writes in his latest letter to the Appeal. “So many colorful people came our way and among the most colorful were the hobos.
“Mostly friendly, these travelers were mostly teens. That was during the 1930s – the time of the Great Depression. They were most always looking for a little work before going on.
“My grandma was a very kind person and she would never turn anyone down. When they knocked on her door, she always gave them food and coffee or lemonade, which they ate outside at a table. They would then work in her garden or split a little kindling wood. When they were ready to go, grandma always had a coat or some shoes to give them for their hard times.”
– By Steve Miller
Read more of Dick Marquette’s notes in the Family and Friends section.
Word on the street:
Thoughts on homelessness
It’s still one of Yuba-Sutter’s biggest community issues: Homelessness. Here’s the last of three local perspectives.
Elizabeth Rafanan, 42
Yuba City
Q: How do you feel about our local homelessness issues?
A: I feel bad, but it also bugs me when homeless men ask me for money. I’m offended. I’m a mom and I work three jobs.
Q: Has homelessness always been an issue since you’ve been in the area?
A: No way, but now it’s comparable to big cities. I think we should do what some other places do and put restrictions on rent increases. That’s the problem. It’s the housing market. It sucks.
Q: How has it affected your family or business?
A: My family is affected. My son is a single dad working full time and he still can’t afford to live alone with his one year old son. He lives with me. It’s hard out here. Something has to change.
Forrest Blank, 30
Homeless
Q: How do you feel about our local homelessness issues?
A: I’ve been homeless for about a year. There’s been more resources. Hands of Hope is good. But there’s not enough housing.
Q: Has homelessness always been an issue since you’ve been in the area?
A: I’m not sure. I moved here 8 months ago from Arizona. I had a job, but then I quit. Now I’m homeless.
Q: How has it affected your family or business?
A: It’s given me a lot of time to think. But I hope things get better.
– By Veronica Catlin