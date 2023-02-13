A new “paint-and-sip” activity has launched in Yuba county under the tutelage of Marysville local Nicole Cook.
Cook started her paint party endeavors in early November of 2022 after being inspired by a similar event in Sacramento.
A new “paint-and-sip” activity has launched in Yuba county under the tutelage of Marysville local Nicole Cook.
Cook started her paint party endeavors in early November of 2022 after being inspired by a similar event in Sacramento.
“When I went to the paint and sip in Sacramento last October, I didn’t like how you had to follow the instructor to the T,” explained Cook. “It didn’t allow for creative freedom, and I like for art to be more about the process and less about the product. I work with children, so I’m used to encouraging everyone’s painting abilities. I pick art pieces that people can use whatever paint colors they like as well as add or leave out whatever they like. They keep it so they should be in charge of what’s on the canvas.”
Cook’s classes are currently held at the WoodButcher in Marysville and attendees must be 21 years of age or older to join. Each class typically lasts for about one to two hours with designs that are simple yet engaging. Cook said the majority of her inspiration comes from Pinterest and that she practices each piece several times before the lesson.
In honor of Valentine's Day, Cook will be hosting a special Van Gough themed paint night for couples on Sunday. The goal is for each couple to create complimentary “his and her’s” paintings during the session.
“No painting experience is needed and I will go over each step as we go,” added Cook.
Sunday's class will start at 6 p.m. at the WoodButcher, located at 301 C St. in Marysville. Tickets cost $20 per person and can be reserved ahead of time by going to eventbrite at tinyurl.com/4d5yhzbb. All the needed supplies will be included, in addition to some complimentary snacks.
To keep up with Cook’s artistic schedule, search for her event page, “Paint Party by Nicole,” on Facebook.
