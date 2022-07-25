Back-to-school clothes

Tiana Cruz, a shopping spree participant, lays out her new school clothes at a checkout line on Saturday at Walmart in Linda.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

In order to provide financial assistance to families in need, the South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club invited children to attend the 25th annual back-to-school shopping spree on Saturday. 

A total of 25 kids were given $125 in spending credit to buy new school clothes with the help of a Rotary member or community volunteer.

Tags

Recommended for you