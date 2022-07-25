In order to provide financial assistance to families in need, the South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club invited children to attend the 25th annual back-to-school shopping spree on Saturday.
A total of 25 kids were given $125 in spending credit to buy new school clothes with the help of a Rotary member or community volunteer.
Kids and their families were invited for a light breakfast and shopping spree at the Walmart in Linda. The event was previously held at the Marysville Mervyn Department Store before its closure in 2008. Since then, the club has partnered with Walmart for 13 years to provide school supplies and backpacks for the children who participate in each event.
Principals and administrators in south Yuba County schools were contacted one month in advance by the Rotary club in order to find families in need of financial help preparing for the school year, said Francisco Reveles, superintendent of the Yuba County Office of Education. Administrators made the initial contact with each family to get information on the children’s ages, grades and clothing sizes.
During the event, each child was assigned one personal shopper to help them pick out shirts, pants, shoes and underwear.
“We communicate with school administrators to gather shared, yearly support for children in need. It’s like we all become parents while we’re shopping with them,” Reveles said.
For some families, the back-to-school shopping event alleves larger spending that would impact their day-to-day expenses.
Joliene and Chris Kinder have five kids between the ages of 6 and 12. Between birthdays, bills and the regular costs of raising a family, they struggled to find a way to provide new school clothes for their children.
“We’re super grateful for this opportunity. We wouldn’t have been able to make it possible without this help. Providing extra necessities has been especially difficult with the rising cost of everything,” Chris said.
Friends and relatives of the Rotary club were present to volunteer for the shopping event along with members of the Royal Court from the Yuba-Sutter Fair. Since starting the event, the Rotary club has invited the yearly winners from each division of the Miss Yuba-Sutter Pageant to make an appearance. This year, Miss Yuba-Sutter Dakota Dickinson, Miss Teen Yuba-Sutter Kaylee Vincent and Mini Miss Yuba-Sutter Ashlee Vincent were present to encourage students and help them shop.
Andrew O’Roak has been volunteering for the shopping spree for nearly two years. During the event, he was able to help 6-year-old Ford Kinder select new clothes for his first day of kindergarten. O’Roak initially volunteered because his fiancée was a member of the Rotary club, but he also believes that participating in the back-to-school shopping event is a good way to give back to the community.
“It’s really special to be able to make an impact on a child and their family. This is truly humbling,” he said.
The South Yuba County Sunrise Rotary Club will hold back-to-school shopping events every summer before the start of the school year.