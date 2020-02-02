The Super Bowl, nowadays, is looked at as a national holiday.
People all over the United States start annual family traditions where they can grill, eat and drink and visit with family and friends, while watching the biggest game in professional football.
The Ridley family, not long after moving to Olivehurst from the Bay Area, started their Super Bowl party tradition in 2006.
Fourteen years later, it’s still going strong, with Doug, 50, and Leanne, 42, as the party hosts of family, friends and sometimes people they don’t even know.
“It’s become a tradition not only for us but for some of the people who come,” Doug Ridley said. “As soon as football starts they’re already talking about it.”
As a part of this year’s festivities and game featuring San Francisco against Kansas City, Ridley said there’s also a cook-off competition with the winner getting a trophy and the right to pick next year’s theme.
Doug said he started the cook-off about a decade ago so he wouldn’t have to cook for 60 people during the game.
Since then, the cook-off has become competitive and fun, Leanne Ridley said.
Leanne’s sister, Kristi Bartelmie won the cook-off last year, earning the right to pick the theme, which is “Anything cooked with alcohol.”
Bartelmie, who resides in Fremont but frequents Yuba-Sutter often, said the cook-off is an awesome addition to the party.
Some of the dishes being prepared this year include Apple Butter brandy meatballs; bloody mary chicken wings; and vodka-soaked chocolate-covered strawberries, Bartelmie said.
The party will vote on the winner, she said, and everyone will get to enjoy the food.
“That’s the best part about it,” she said. “Trying new things.”
In addition, there will also be plenty of in-game pools and many fanatics cheering on the 49ers and Chiefs, Doug Ridley said.
When asked for an outcome both Leanne and Doug said Kansas City takes it this year.
Leanne: 27-24.
Doug: 42-35.