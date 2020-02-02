With Northern California represented in Super Bowl LIV, area residents gathered for watch parties at restaurants, bars and houses of family and friends hoping for the Bay Area’s San Francisco 49ers to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to the west coast.
At around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, The Happy Viking in Yuba City was packed. A group who had just entered the restaurant was informed that the wait would be between 45 minutes to an hour.
“One second,” said self-described die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan Jay Moore, who turned to look at one of the several giant flat screen televisions in the restaurant to watch the coin toss. San Francisco won the toss but deferred to get the ball to start the second half.
Moore and his wife Doylesa live near Miami, where the game was being played. Jay became a 49ers fan by watching Jerry Rice growing up in the 1990s. Doylesa is a travel nurse and her work required her to be in Northern California this weekend. Doylesa isn’t a football fan, but was enjoying The Happy Viking’s wings.
“I get to enjoy the game watching on T.V. with my fellow Niner fans,” Jay said. “So that’s cool too.”
Christian Strong sat with Maya Arthur, both decked out in Kansas City Chiefs merchandise.
Strong was born and raised in Kansas City but now resides in the Yuba-Sutter area. Arthur is from the Sacramento area but her dad is from Kansas City, so the Chiefs are her family’s team. Strong wasn’t concerned about watching the game surrounded by San Francisco fans.
“No, because we’re going to win, so it’s going to be a good day overall,” Strong said.
Strong said he expected be emotional if the Chiefs were able to win the game, ending a multiple decade championship drought.
“I’ll probably cry,” Strong said.
Doug and Leanne Ridley have hosted a Super Bowl party at their Olivehurst home since 2006 and midway through the second quarter, about 40 people were sitting inside and out in the backyard taking in the action and food that guests brought as part of a yearly cook-off.
The theme of this year’s cook-off was anything cooked with alcohol. Leanne said more guests would be coming in the second half.
James Carpenter was sporting a Tom Brady New England Patriots jersey at the party.
“Well I wasn’t even really sure they were going to have the game today since the Patriots aren’t playing,” Carpenter said with a smirk.
Every year he organizes a game within the game for all the guests. Each person gives him a dollar and pulls out a type of play written on a card such as, “Kansas City scores a touchdown between 0-9 yards.” If one of those plays happen, the person with that card gets all the money.
San Francisco 49ers fan Brandon Sanchez had the card that read “Kansas City Chiefs defensive interception,” when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had his pass picked off by Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland in the second quarter.
“It’s like, ‘that sucks.’ but it’s like ‘oh that’s fine,’ I won a little bit of money for it,” Sanchez said. “It softens it up.”
Dan Husbands sat behind the couch in the living room, taking in the game away from the more passionate fans.
He said he used to be a rabid San Francisco 49ers fan but now can watch without getting too worked up about it. He has been coming to Ridley’s party since 2009.
“I love it,” Husbands said. “Just watching everybody, see what they do and all the goofiness that goes on.”