Superheroes and villains from popular movies and comic books visited the Yuba County Library on Saturday to celebrate the county’s end of summer reading program.
Local businesses and nonprofits were present too to market their products.
Sandeep Sidhu, administrative services officer with the library, said the summer reading program benefits many families and children of all ages, adding that it provides “lifelong learning.”
While the turnout for this year’s program was lower this summer with about 150 registered, Sidhu many factors contributed to the lower participation rate.
COVID-19 and the Delta variant remain present locally, which Sidhu said may have kept people away.
However, the library remains open with certain COVID restrictions.
Sidhu said each person must go through a health screening answering a number of COVID questions before entering the library.
It’s a procedure for every county facility in the region, Sidhu said.
Sidhu said the main benefits of the library are that families can come and browse for books of a variety of genres.
The summer reading program, an annual event, provides multiple genres of books for participants.
Sidhu said there are children-themed books both fiction and nonfiction, as well as juvenile-themed books, chapter novels and series reading like Nancy Drew, Goosebumps, etc.
For more information on the county’s summer reading program visit https://bit.ly/2UJeVoJ.