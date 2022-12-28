The Colusa County Office of Education recently released its annual education report that includes a synopsis of educational programs offered by CCOE, demographics, enrollment information and the latest staff and board member standings.  

“The Colusa County Office of Education is proud of the accomplishments that have been made this year, and even more so as it has been another challenging year for educators, students, and their families,” said Colusa County Superintendent of Schools Michael P. West. “The COVID-19 pandemic is something that many believed would be a distant memory by the 2021-2022 school year. This was not the case. We were instead faced with variants of the virus and masks back in the classrooms, among other daily stressors and difficulties that it caused.” 

Tags

Recommended for you