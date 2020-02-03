Editor’s note: This is the final installment in a series of articles covering the recent Yuba County Candidate Forum at the Yuba County Government Center on Jan. 29. Video of the forum can be found on the Appeal-Democrat’s Facebook page.
Candidates running for a position on the Yuba County Board of Supervisors discussed school bonds, tourism and annexation during a recent candidate forum at the Yuba County Government Center on Jan. 29.
The upcoming primary election will take place on March 3.
The seats up for grabs on the board are for District 2 (Marysville), District 3 (Olivehurst) and District 4 (south Yuba County). In District 2, incumbent Mike Leahy is running against Don Blaser and Stephen Heter. In District 3, incumbent Doug Lofton is running against Seth Fuhrer. In District 4, candidates include incumbent Gary Bradford and challenger Joe Henderson.
The following is a summary of each candidate’s response:
Q: What is your position on Measure C – the Yuba Community College District bond proposal amounting to $228 million?
Lofton said he is not a fan of Measure C. He said there are still several other college bonds that county taxpayers are still paying off. He believes the college district could do better at managing the money they do have and invest it more wisely. He said he will not be voting in favor of the measure.
Bradford said he hasn’t seen a lot of information about why that money is needed and what the district plans to do with the additional funding, so at the moment he is inclined to not support the measure.
Henderson said he was not in favor of Measure C as it is a tremendous amount of money that taxpayers will be paying on for a very long time – in addition to the bonds people are already paying for. He said he has concerns that the district will seek additional bond funding in the future as well. He said the onus of improving the district shouldn’t be put on the local taxpayers, so he’s not in favor of the measure.
Blaser said the list of 30 projects the district plans to improve with the funding should’ve been budgeted for by the district on an annual basis. He said he cannot support the measure.
Leahy said residents are paying too many taxes as it is, and that asking for more ends up hurting economic development. He said he is not going to vote for the tax.
Heter said he is against the measure. He said the projects the district planned for the funding should’ve been done on an annual basis, and that this is one more bond that homeowners shouldn’t have to be responsible for.
Fuhrer said he worked on the college campus for a few years and saw how the facilities weren’t in the best shape. However, he said, the district at that time chose to expand instead of address the issues, so his main problem is that this would be the fifth bond taxpayers in the district are responsible for. He said he’s almost always against new taxes and bond increases, and that the solution is for the district to be better stewards of the public’s money.
Q: What do you think about the efforts to increase tourism in the Yuba-Sutter area? What could be done?
Bradford credited local lodgers in the area for making the decision to assess themselves with a tax on overnight stays, with the funds being used to drive tourism in the area through Visit Yuba-Sutter. He said the Yuba Water Agency also recently put together a strategic plan calling for a water education center, which he said will help drive tourism to the county.
Henderson said the county has tremendous assets that can help drive tourism, like its lakes and rivers. He said the county should do what it can to promote those assets. Another area he said the county can capitalize on is agricultural tourism, similar to Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm. Between those two things, he said, the county has a lot going on.
Blaser said Marysville’s historic side provides opportunities to drive tourism to the county. He said more can be done to provide tours that focus on the city’s past. He said the gold fields also provide an opportunity for the county to capitalize on. He said he’d also like to see the railroad bridge that is no longer operable be used by pedestrians as a connector to walking trails in the area.
Leahy said there is an opportunity to expand on the county’s ag tourism. He said downtown Marysville also needs to be revitalized to help drive tourism, possibly with the help of the city and county working with the water agency to bring in some sort of attraction that makes people want to visit. He said the area is also a great spot for fishing, which could be utilized better to drive tourism.
Heter said in order to drive tourism, the county must first address its homelessness issues along the rivers. He said the county needs to be more aggressive in dealing with it. He said ag businesses also provide a good opportunity to expand tourism, as well as the water education center.
Fuhrer said the water education center along the Yuba River would be fantastic for the county. He said what the water agency is doing to manage the area’s resources is impressive and that the agency has become a state leader. He said historic Marysville also provides an opportunity to improve, though traffic in the city is hindering that effort. He said a bypass could help the situation.
Lofton said events like the Bok Kai Festival, Peach Festival and Swan Festival all drive tourism to the area, and that the county could to a better job helping to advertise for those events. He said another focus should be the Yuba River, which is one of the county’s greatest assets.
Q: Do you believe there are any areas in the county that might benefit from annexation?
Henderson said the Olivehurst Public Utility District recently annexed the sports and entertainment zone, which will provide new infrastructure in that part of the county. As far as other parts of the county, like Plumas Lake and Wheatland, he said that’s a big step. He said smaller agencies that are struggling to provide services, might benefit from consolidating services with other similar agencies.
Blaser said consolidation of services is something to consider, but it requires a variety of different agencies all coming together and agreeing. He said in the Linda area, there are no parks and recreation services for residents, so if Marysville could be talked into doing that, that would be beneficial.
Leahy said Marysville needs to do something to make people want to join them. He said he’s for it from an economic development standpoint, because the city is supposed to lead those types of efforts while the county is there to support it, however locally that is backwards. He said the city is making progress in that regard.
Heter said annexation is difficult. He said if a jurisdiction wants to go that route, they need to be able to prove how they would add value to the deal. He said he believes Marysville is on its way to providing assets to the surrounding area, so it might be a discussion worth having in the future.
Fuhrer said having an incorporated city can sometimes be more appetizing for companies looking to set up shop due to a variety of factors, which is one of the reasons Yuba City experiences more growth. He said if people decide they don’t want to be associated with each other, though, he won’t force them, so he’d defer to a public measure to let voters decide.
Lofton said annexation is a function of the Yuba Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFco), and that it is typically an expensive process. He said he doesn’t foresee it happening in the county in the near future.
Bradford said he believes there would be benefits to having Marysville annex Linda and Olivehurst to help attract more businesses. But, he said, it’s important to know what residents think of that before a decision is made. He said it would also be difficult to have communities like Wheatland and Plumas Lake come together, largely because of the amount of ag land not slated for development that separates the two.