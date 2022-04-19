The Feather River Tea Party Patriots hosted a candidate forum Monday night at Crossroads Community Church in Yuba City focused on those running for supervisor positions in both Yuba and Sutter counties.
Nearly every candidate running for contested supervisor positions in the June 7 Direct Primary Election was at the forum where each was grilled on issues important to the Tea Party and took questions from members of the audience.
Included in the forum were Courtney Ortega, Mike Ziegenmeyer, Eric Mallow, Andy Vasquez, Kristopher Kramer, Jon Messick, Zachary Cross, and Bob Bagley. Current District Two Supervisor Dan Flores was invited but unable to attend the meeting due to a prior engagement.
At the start of the forum, each candidate introduced themselves.
First to speak was Ortega, who is running against Flores for the Sutter County District Two Supervisor position.
Ortega said she has been working the past year and a half to “reopen the community” during COVID restrictions.
“Throughout that journey, I witnessed a lot of things in the local government that didn’t sit right with me that I really wanted to be able to change. That’s why I’m here today. That’s why I’m running for supervisor because I want to make those changes,” Ortega said. “... Ultimately my goal is to be Sutter County’s voice, to be the people’s voice in government and to protect all those people who live here from any infringements on civil liberties or from any irresponsible spending of your tax money.”
Next to speak was current Sutter County District Three Supervisor Ziegenmeyer. Even though Ziegenmeyer is running unopposed in the upcoming election, he still wanted to take part in Monday’s forum.
“I’m three years into being a supervisor and I absolutely love it. The one thing I love about this job more than anything is I get to fight for you,” Ziegenmeyer said. “Because I truly believe that a supervisor or anything at your local government is the last line of defense against big government. Because big government likes to wave that carrot out, ‘Hey do this and we’ll give you this.’ I don’t play that game, they can keep the carrot, we’ll figure it out on our own.”
Mallow, a candidate for Yuba County District One Supervisor, has been vocal in his disapproval of how COVID restrictions and regulations have been handled both locally and statewide. On Monday, he wore a shirt that on the back said, “#FightLikeAFlynn.”
According to the Anti-Defamation League, the “Fight like a Flynn” expression “refers to Michael Flynn, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former national security advisor in the Trump administration. Flynn was forced to resign after it was revealed that he had unauthorized communications with Russian diplomats; he was indicted for lying to the FBI. (President Donald) Trump pardoned Flynn in November 2020. Flynn, who has become a major QAnon influencer, has held speaking engagements across the country, urging Trump supporters to keep fighting for Trump to be reinstated as president, and to get involved in local politics. Many QAnon supporters see him as a hero for the cause and have begun using variations of ‘fight like a Flynn’ in their social media posts.”
During his introduction, Mallow expressed what he believed.
“We fight for the civil liberties of this country, not just you guys in general, but the country. We love patriotism. We love all walks of life,” Mallow said. “But mainly, we want to represent the people and I think that’s been forgotten by politicians. We represent you. You are our boss and we work for you. And I think that our voices have been muffled to what we really want in the community. I mean, who really asks? I’ve never had my door knocked on and asked what we want for change.”
Mallow said his big focus is trying to bring more opportunities to the area youth so that they stay out of trouble and can become productive citizens.
“I want to change community for the youth. I think we’ve forgotten about the youth. Kids are in trouble,” Mallow said. “We have a lot of things in the mix right now. Randy Mitchell, who owns Uppercut Barbershops, me and him have been talking, (Sheriff) Wendell Anderson and myself, about coming up with actual solid programs for kids. We’re not talking video games and skate parks. We’re talking about something these kids can take into their future and actually use to benefit this country and to benefit them.”
Mallow is running against incumbent Vasquez. In his introduction, Vasquez laid out his accomplishments as supervisor and what he has done throughout his life to help the community.
“I take my role seriously and my goals are very simple: To improve the lives of those that choose to make Yuba County their home,” Vasquez said. “Jobs will solve 90 percent of Yuba County’s problem. To do this, our building department implemented Yes to Yuba as becoming more business friendly.”
Following Vasquez was another District One challenger, Kramer. Later in the meeting, Kramer described himself as an “anti-federalist-type candidate.” He said he fought fire for a “little bit,” but stopped because it became too political.
In his introduction, Kramer said he was not a politician, but a concerned citizen standing up for the community.
“I would like to bring community and integrity back to District One,” Kramer said. “It took a long time for me to get involved, but at this point enough has been enough. I am willing to take the lead and bring the community back together.”
Kramer said there were two big things he’d like to do as supervisor. One was to start a fire reserve program for the county to help both at-risk youth and with fire protection. The other was exploring the idea of a Community Choice Aggregation (CCA). This idea is described as a “local government determining that it will make the electricity purchase choices for its residents instead of having the Investor Owned Utility (IOU) make these choices,” the Appeal previously reported.
“Would like to explore a CCA and possibly cut the power (bills) in half to the Yuba County residents,” Kramer said. “They’re just completing a study on that right now, we should get the results made public here pretty soon.”
Next to speak was Messick, who is running for the Yuba County District Five Supervisor seat that will be vacated by current Supervisor Randy Fletcher.
“I have probably around 30 years of experience with the county on both sides of the counter, so to speak. Done some real estate developing in the county. Worked with the ag department for, since I can remember,” Messick, who was born and raised in Hallwood, said. “I was a former planning commissioner. I was on the planning commission for 13 years. Got off the planning commission when they redistrict and there was already another commissioner for that district. So when I got off the planning commission, I joined the Yuba-Sutter Sheriff’s Aero-Squadron.”
Messick also said for the past seven years he has been on the Hallwood District 10 Community Services Board.
“Water and fire are probably my two priority issues in the county,” Messick said. “Not only flood protection, but also irrigation water. Keeping our water in Yuba County, providing it to everyone.”
Another Yuba County District Five Supervisor candidate is Cross. He said among all the issues impacting the county and district is crime.
“I’m personally helping some victims who have been victims of domestic violence … get information to Sheriff Anderson,” Cross said. “One drug ring, from what I can tell, there’s 15 people. We need to do something about it.”
Other areas of focus for Cross are wildfires and water in the district.
“Fire is a big issue. I’m one of the people who bravely or ignorantly stays during wildfires and I fill up my neighbors’ generators and I keep things wet down, mitigating fire. Out of 10 of them, I’ve stayed for about nine. I don’t recommend it, but we definitely need to do something and water’s the key,” Cross said. “Yuba County went from a very poor county to a very wealthy county about eight years ago. I’ve been on the forefront of water both at local water districts and Yuba Water Agency. We became a very wealthy county. With Bullards Bar Dam we generate anywhere from $100 million to a quarter-of-a-billion dollars a year on average from just the energy generation alone. When PG&E still ran it while we were paying off the bonds, it was 10 percent of their peak power as far as generation goes. That’s a lot of money folks.”
The final candidate to introduce themselves was Bagley, another Yuba County District Five Supervisor candidate. Bagley, who said he has lived in Loma Rica for 33 years, is a former retail manager.
“I’m now retired, and so I can give 100 percent of my time – 7 days a week, 24 hours a day – to the needs and issues that the people of District Five and the county have,” Bagley said. “As far as community service, I was on the board of directors for United Way. I was on the board of directors for the Chamber of Commerce. I was a co-founder of Focus on Marysville and I was also the director for the Yuba-Sutter Tea Party Patriots for about four years.”
Bagley said his previous experience has prepared him for the role of supervisor.
“As far as the skills that I bring to the county: Leadership, management, expense control, team building,” Bagley said. “These issues are something that the county desperately needs to keep going and to strengthen. I think fire is extremely critical along with fire insurance, as well as water and many others.”
Purpose of government
After each candidate’s introduction, the question portion of the forum began. The first question posed to candidates was “What is the purpose of government?”
Ortega said the purpose of the government is to represent the people.
“The county government is supposed to protect all the people who live in that county from anybody outside of the county, from the state and from the federal government,” Ortega said. “The county government is the last line of defense to represent those people who live there. So, I take that very seriously.”
Mallow said the government was always designed to work for the people.
“The government is designed by our founding forefathers to work for you, to protect you. We are the last line of defense and that’s as far as it goes,” Mallow said. “It was never designed for government to have their own interest at heart. It was always supposed to be, for the people, by the people and that means we work for you.”
Vasquez said the biggest job for the government at the county level is to keep people safe.
“Other than that, it’s to stay out of their way so that they can enjoy the liberties that are guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said.
Kramer said the purpose of government is public safety, protecting the rights of citizens and representing the will of the people.
Messick said on the federal level, the government is there to protect the country and its borders. On the local level, he said the will of the people is what should be the main purpose.
Cross said it is “our job” to make sure there’s consensus at the local level of government.
“Anything above local government, city and county, is supposed to be set up like a republic. At our local level it’s set up as close to a true democracy as possible. Many of your faces have helped make people who got elected here, just like me,” Cross said. “We see them say they’re gonna get in there and do what they’re supposed to do, that we want them to do. They don’t. They use it to pad their retirement. The purpose of government is to serve the people.”
Bagley said the purpose of government is to follow the Constitution and follow the will of the people.
The First Amendment
The next question asked to candidates was to give a synopsis of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and how important it is to Americans.
Messick said freedom of speech is under attack on social media. He also said time limits for public comment during government meetings need to be increased.
Kramer said the First Amendment is the most important part of the Constitution.
“If people have no right to speak up against the government, the people who are bringing them down essentially, there’s nothing we can essentially do and that’s why we have the Second Amendment after that to protect the First,” Kramer said.
Ortega said along with freedom of speech, freedom of religion also was an important part of the First Amendment.
“We find that that’s extremely important right now because that is who we are as Americans. We have self-determination,” Ortega said. “We have the freedom of identity here in the United States where we don’t see that in other collectivism societies, such as communist societies like China or Vietnam. We get to determine our beliefs and we get to talk about them freely here.”
Like Messick, Cross agreed that freedom of speech is under attack in the country.
“It’s not only freedom to speak your opinion and your mind without being prosecuted by the government, it’s also your freedom of religion and it is desperately under attack,” Cross said. “We can all hope Elon Musk helps out by buying Twitter. Of course they’re doing everything to stop that. But at the end of the day, the only way to keep on keeping the First Amendment and protect it, is to vote.”
Mallow said citizens were given “God civil liberties” and that the Constitution protects those.
“Each part of the Constitution, especially the freedom of speech, protects that you have a right and voice in this country to speak your mind and your peace, whether people want to hear it or disagree with you or not. I think it has been very hindered. We see it all the time,” Mallow said. “I fight tyranny with a lot of freedom fighters and we definitely have noticed that that’s the one thing they’re after more than anything. We talk about guns as an end, but your voice is the most powerful thing that you have.”
Bagley said not having free speech is what makes countries such as China and Russia what they are.
Vasquez said freedom of religion was under attack because of COVID restrictions put in place by the state in the early days of the pandemic.
“Dr. (Phuong) Luu and Mr. (Gavin) Newsom said, ‘No more church services, no more singing.’ I told Dr. Luu that our church was not shutting down,” Vasquez said.
When asked by the moderators, “Does anybody here know the rest of the five components of the First Amendment,” none were able to provide an answer despite many who proclaimed that they were protectors of the Constitution and that it should be followed.
The First Amendment reads as such: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Number one issue
Candidates were next asked what the number one issue was for the county they sought to represent and the solutions that would be needed to address that issue.
Bagley said fire safety and insurance were the number one issue in Yuba County.
“We definitely need to reinstate grazing to keep the brush down. We also need to start the biomass plant to do something with the stuff that is cut out,” Bagley said.
Cross said while crime is important, water is the number one issue in Yuba County.
“The difference between coming home to a burned out home and coming home to a home still standing is often irrigation and the availability. It’s important to get North Yuba Water District, Browns Valley Irrigation District and Yuba Water Agency all working together,” Cross said. “Many people up in North Yuba Water District’s district alone have been paying for irrigation service for over 20 years and haven’t gotten a single drop.”
Messick also said water was the number one issue because of the revenue source and fire safety it provides for the county.
Kramer said the county’s biggest challenge is the way the Yuba County Board of Supervisors governs.
“It’s not for the people, it’s by edict,” Kramer said.
Vasquez said crime is the biggest problem in the county.
“There’s no consequences for any crime that they do and until there is, until they stop letting everybody out, and start putting some of these people in jail, they’re not going to have any life at all. You got chaos out there,” Vasquez said.
Mallow said the biggest issue was addiction.
“We want to say it’s a homeless issue. … It’s a mental health problem and these people actually need structure,” Mallow said. “We can’t just build homes for them and put them in a home and turn our back on them. They need help. We need programs that actually help these people.”
Ortega said the number one issue in Sutter County is overspending by the county.
“We just passed the largest budget in history and there are assets that the county owns that can easily be sold to make that money. The Kmart building has cost the county $12 million ever since we started putting money into it. … It’s waiting to be sold,” Ortega said. “… The county had $170 million in unfunded pension liability in 2018. And this is just debt that we’re accruing year after year. We don’t need to throw the baby out with the bathwater, but we do need to be responsible for our spending and that’s something that I will go after. I will sell our assets and help make that money back so we won’t need to do any tax increases in the future.”
Public health
Candidates were next asked what the role of Luu was as the bi-county health officer and if they supported the “financial commitments and unconstitutional mandates” of the position.
Bagley said the mandates were unconstitutional. He said he wasn’t anti-vaccine or pro-vaccine, but pro-choice. He said Luu should not be making decisions for the county.
Cross said he supported Lou Binninger and not Luu. In 2021, Yuba County filed a petition for a restraining order against Binninger for comments he made on a podcast about Luu that the county believed were threatening in nature.
“In California, an employer has a legal obligation to provide a reasonably safe workplace for its employees,” Yuba County Counsel Michael Ciccozzi said at the time. “The county learned of several statements made on a local podcast directed at a county employee which called for violence toward that employee. The county then filed a petition to prevent any similar threats or calls to violence in the future.”
Cross said he also was pro-choice when it came to masking and the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Your choice is your choice. I shouldn’t have anything to say about that and neither should a tyrannical public health officer,” Cross said.
Messick said he also didn’t agree with mandates and then made a joke of how when he first heard the name Luu, he thought a “Dr. Seuss book was coming out.”
Messick then made comments suggesting there was nothing in the vaccine that helped protect against COVID-19 despite real-world evidence that has shown a vast majority of those who have died because of COVID were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Kramer said he could not support anyone who is “violating people’s God-given rights.”
Vasquez also made light of the pandemic that has killed nearly one million people in the U.S. and more than six million worldwide.
“Are you with Dr. Luu when she said, ‘We have a COVID crisis.’ We don’t have a COVID crisis, we have a testing crisis,” Vasquez said.
Mallow said he has filed affidavits against Luu because what she was doing was unconstitutional. He also made reference to Luu having a “George Soros-funded college degree” and said others were funded by Soros.
False claims about Soros have been spread over the years by far-right and QAnon conspiracy theorists. Soros has been the “target of multiple conspiracy theories and misinformation on social media,” according to a report from Reuters.
“We disagree with Dr. Luu. I don’t hate anybody, but she should have been fired,” Mallow said.
Ortega said it wasn’t right that Luu was being paid as the bi-county health officer, but didn’t live in the area.
“She doesn’t live here and I don’t think that’s right for that amount of tax money to be going to somebody who isn’t part of our community. Who doesn’t have skin in the game here,” Ortega said. “Her kids don’t go to school here. She doesn’t go to the same grocery store as us and that’s the issue that I have with somebody outside of this community making that much money.”
Ortega said it was the job of the supervisors to listen to Luu’s advice and act accordingly.
“She might be able to give us advice, but it’s the job of the supervisors to say, ‘Hey, you might be afraid for the health of the county, but we’re not going to sacrifice the liberty of the people who live here for fear or for health. That freedom comes over health and that’s what we value here,’” Ortega said.
Other issues
Candidates were also asked about Yuba County’s pension debt. Mallow said he would like to perform an audit of tax money to find out where it is going.
When asked if any of the candidates received money from unions, each said no. And while most were against the idea, some simply said they just haven’t received any.
The candidates were also asked about Agenda 21 and related grants. Conspiracy theorists have argued that “Agenda 21, a 23-year-old non-binding UN resolution that suggests ways for governments and NGOs to promote sustainable development, is the linchpin in a plot to subjugate humanity under an eco-totalitarian regime,” the Guardian reported.
“On the surface, it’s hard to see why Agenda 21 is so controversial,” the Guardian reported. “While it urges international cooperation, it is hardly the totalitarian, internationalist screed that critics claim. Far from promoting international governance, for example, it calls for greater local government involvement in sustainable agricultural and urban development.”
Some of the candidates that took part in the forum did not seem to know what Agenda 21 was. However, some did have general concerns with grants.
Bagley said Agenda 21 was a “method of control of the people” to “take away freedom.” He said he also was concerned with grants.
“To be able to get a grant, you have to do a study. If you don’t do a study, then you can’t get a grant. That study costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. … The studies are expensive,” Bagley said. “To me, for a grant, it shouldn’t be needed. They should be able to fill out a business plan or some kind of report that shows how they’re going to make it happen and that should be the proof necessary to get a grant. Not a feasibility study. It’s just expensive.”
Messick said he was for keeping District Five rural. He wanted new development to be focused on the Plumas Lake area.
Mallow said he was “absolutely” not for Agenda 21. He also said it was a method of control.
When asked if any of the counties should withdraw from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) and form a new council with rural northern counties, Ortega said she wanted more information on the topic.
“I think I want a little bit more information on the topic, to be honest with you,” Ortega said. “I think I don’t fully understand what you’re asking. So are you talking about the greater Sacramento, like, economic, or?”
After the question and issue was cleared up, Ortega said Sutter County was a rural community and had more in common with other rural communities.
“I do think we would be able to better represent and support our rural community if we were able to connect with more rural communities,” Ortega said. “I think our business would be just fine focusing on the agricultural enterprises that we have here.”
Both Cross and Bagley said they supported the State of Jefferson, a proposed U.S. state that would span the contiguous, mostly rural area of southern Oregon and Northern California.
“Smaller government is the key,” Cross said.