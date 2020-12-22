Sutter County supervisor-elect for District 4 Karm Bains said in a press release he is accepting resumes for appointed positions on the county planning commissioner and for fish and game commissioner.
He said the search is open to anyone living in the 4th District.
“This move will guarantee the most qualified candidates for the positions and equitably opens the door to those who have found difficulty getting involved with local government,” he said.
Applicants interested in a position on either commission are asked to email a cover letter identifying the position along with a resume to: karmbains1@comcast.net no later than Jan. 1. Interviews will be by phone or Zoom Jan. 4.
– Fish and Game Commission: Resident of Sutter County (need not reside in district to appoint, but would represent the district in areas that are primarily or allied to fish and game propagation.)
Responsible for review of all fish and game programs and the administration of programs. Reviews and recommends expenditures of fish and game propagation funds to the supervisors. Meets second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.
– Planning Commission: Must reside in the district. Will represent the district regarding planning, land use regulation, and community development. Acts in both an advisory role to the supervisors for projects such as the general plan amendments and rezones, and in reviewing permits, variances and land divisions.
Terms are for a maximum of 8 years. Meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 6.