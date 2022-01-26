Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter region and the increased need for available testing options, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the purchase of possibly more rapid antigen tests for the county and community.
To address the rising need, supervisors approved an adjustment to the 2021/22 adopted budget to allow the county administrator to purchase 4,640 rapid antigen tests for $65,000.
According to a staff report, the county was able to “locate a half pallet of test kits (4,640 tests) that could be immediately purchased.” Because the county administrator was only allowed to spend $50,000 for the possible acquisition of the tests, an adjustment to the budget was required to allow for the purchase. That adjustment was changed to $150,000 and will be pulling funds allocated from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget.
This increase, a staff report said, would allow for future purchases of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests as needed.
“Health and Human Services (HHS) has determined that additional tests may be necessary to meet the County and community’s needs,” the staff report said. “As with previous supplies of tests, HHS will attempt to obtain free tests as they are available. However, to provide the needed volume of tests, it may be necessary to purchase tests in bulk. Having sufficient budget authority and funding to purchase in bulk will allow the County to be nimble in getting tests distributed. HHS will continue (to) make tests widely available in the community as well as holding some tests for County use to ensure the continuation of vital County services. For community use, individuals who are provided tests are not required to report results to the County or any other governmental entity.”
According to the staff report, the county was allocated $18.9 million in ARPA funding. Only $2.7 million of the funding has been approved by the supervisors for use, leaving about $16.2 million left to be allocated according to federal rules.
County renovations
A contract worth $245,595.11 was awarded to Twin Trees, Inc. for the improvement of office space for the county at 1160 Civic Center in Yuba City.
The money being spent is meant to renovate the second floor of the building that was once occupied by the Assessor’s Office. The renovations are expected to begin in February and be finished by the summer.
Once completed, the second floor will be occupied by the county’s Auditor Controller’s Office and the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office. Money for the project is coming out of the county’s Capital Improvement Project funding in the 2021/22 adopted budget.
According to a staff report, the reason for the renovations is to reduce the “number of County facilities and ensure that all buildings are maintained at high standards to ‘lead by example’ for other governmental agencies and private sector companies to emulate.”
Fixing Pass Road
During its December meeting, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors discussed the damage that occurred on a portion of Pass Road as a result of severe storms in October.
At the meeting, supervisors voted to restrict the use of Pass Road from Marty Road to West Butte Road to emergency vehicles only until permanent repairs could be made to the road surface.
The recommendation was made after a storm in late October caused a portion of Pass Road to suffer substantial damage to the asphalt surface, the Appeal previously reported. According to a staff report at the time, a 2-foot wide by approximately 400-foot long strip of the roadway settled along the water side of the western levee of the Butte Slough. Because of this, the road segment from Mawson Road to West Butte Road was closed pending further investigation and to provide safe travel for the public.
The county on Tuesday took its first substantial steps in getting the road fixed by awarding an Independent Contractor Agreement for $400,643 to Wood Rodgers of Sacramento. The agreement will “provide engineering and environmental services for temporary and permanent repairs to Pass Road,” a staff report said.
Services provided through the agreement include project management, surveying and mapping, geotechnical services, utility coordination, environmental clearance, and project improvements.