Sutter County supervisors are working with state representatives and officials in neighboring counties to push Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow more local control over deciding when non-essential businesses can reopen, according to District 1 Supervisor and board Chairman Ron Sullenger.
The board met for an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon and unanimously agreed on sending a letter to Newsom and having County Administrator Steve Smith coordinate with other north state jurisdictions on a plan to get business restarted. Since that meeting, Assemblyman James Gallagher has reached out to the county about coordinating with Yuba, Colusa and Butte counties as well as with state Sen. Jim Nielsen to create a video and deliver the letter directly to the governor.
The hope is for the message to get to Newsom as soon as possible, according to Sullenger. He said having strength in numbers will be a better way to get the governor’s attention rather than a letter coming from one county.
Sullenger said the Yuba-Sutter region is more similar to South Dakota, whose governor did not shut down non-essential businesses, than Los Angeles or San Francisco, and that Newsom should treat parts of the state differently.
While there is concern about the public health risks associated with reopening the economy, Sullenger said in this area, the bigger threat to people’s lives is the potential collapse of the local economy.
“I think we have an opportunity to salvage what’s left and rebuild,” Sullenger said.
Yuba-Sutter Economic Development District Director Brynda Stranix has been leading discussions between industries in both counties to come up with a set of recommendations for protocols for businesses to follow when reopening that will be sent to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. The goal is to get the recommendations to Luu by this Friday so she can take them into consideration when possibly coming up with a new order when the current one expires on May 4.
Protocols will incorporate the four tenets of public behavior that Luu has stressed residents should follow including social distancing, good hand hygiene, staying home when sick and wearing facial coverings in public, according to Stranix.
Stranix said non-essential businesses that are able to comply with the protocols would be able to reopen but said it might not be possible for all businesses to comply.
“As a representative of our business community we want to see business up and running but we understand the health of our community is obviously very important,” Yuba Sutter Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marni Sanders said. “We have to be very careful how we get back to work.”
Sanders said business owners, while obviously concerned about their businesses, have the same worries as the rest of the community about how the virus could affect themselves and their families.
“It’s a really delicate balancing act,” Sanders said.
Sierra Central Credit Union CEO John Cassidy believes it is time to reopen the economy while taking the necessary precautions. Unlike some areas of the state and the country, he said the Yuba-Sutter region does not seem to be suffering the worst of the virus.
“Everyday that we go by that we don’t open we put more stress on the economy,” Cassidy said. “We should open as fast as we can with appropriate measures in place.”
He said within 7-10 days or sooner would be his preference for when business in the area should restart. The interconnectedness of the economy means that even essential businesses have been impacted by non-essential businesses being closed, according to Cassidy.
Having seen the area recover from fires and floods over the years, Cassidy said the region is more than capable of getting back on its feet.
“The Yuba-Sutter soul is incredible; this is a community of doers,” Cassidy said. “We do need to get back to business.”
Any reopening of businesses locally would have to be approved by Luu, who would need to lift the order to phase-in the restart. However, Luu said local actions can be stricter than the state but not less.
“We would still be under the state’s order, which does not currently have an expiration date,” Luu said via email.
Any decision to reopen the region would be based on six-steps laid out by Newsom, according to Luu. Those include, increasing testing capability and contact tracing, preventing the infection of high-risk individuals, ensuring hospital capacity to handle surges, ability to develop therapeutics to meet demand, ability of businesses and schools to meet physical distancing requirements and ability to determine when to re-institute more restrictive measures if necessary.
Luu said testing in Yuba-Sutter has followed the statewide rate, though the area has tested more people than some neighboring counties. She said testing kits have been limited in the state since the start of the pandemic.
“We are hopeful that the limited supply will be addressed soon so that we can broaden the testing to more individuals who would qualify for testing,” Luu said.
Luu said a plan is in the works which takes into consideration suggestions from Newsom, who talked last week about cutting back the capacity of places like restaurants, having universal face coverings and practicing social distancing. She said it is a matter of when, not if the business in the region will reopen.
“We envision, and are currently working on a plan, that includes parameters to ensure a safer working environment,” Luu said.