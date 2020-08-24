The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet with county counsel during a closed session today about a civil lawsuit filed against the county claiming a violation of civil rights.
In a civil lawsuit filed in April in the Eastern District of California, Placer County residents Isais Mosqueda-Cisneros and Erica Tenerio are seeking $1 million in damages from the county and are demanding a jury trial.
The alleged incident took place in April 2018 when Mosqueda-Cisneros was detained by Sacramento-area ICE agents and taken to Yuba County Jail. During fingerprinting, an altercation started between Mosqueda-Cisneros and an officer. Several officers allegedly punched and kicked Mosqueda-Cisneros to restrain him despite him not fighting back. One officer attempted to gouge-out Mosqueda-Cisneros’ eyes, according to court documents.
Tenerio is married to Mosqueda-Cisneros and is named in the lawsuit because of the effect her husband’s injuries have had on their marriage.
A court hearing scheduled on Aug. 20 was vacated on Aug. 14 and plaintiffs have until Friday to file a declaration as to the status of the case.
In other business, the board will vote to authorize human resources to advertise for an “extra help” epidemiologist and for Health and Human Services to hire a successful candidate.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday and can be viewed via video conference. To access the meeting visit agendasuite.org/iip/yuba.