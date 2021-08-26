The Yuba County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to move forward with adopting an ordinance to join the Partnership Health Plan of California Commission (PHC). A second vote is required for final approval of the ordinance.
Supervisors Andy Vasquez Jr., Don Blaser, Gary Bradford and Randy Fletcher voted yes. Supervisor Seth Fuhrer voted no.
PHC is an example of a County Organized Health System (COHS) -- one of the models for providing Medi-Cal services administered by the state. Currently, Yuba County is part of a regional model in which the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) contracts two commercial plans in each participating county.
Yuba County Health and Human Services Deputy Director Meghan Marshall said on Tuesday that 10 of the counties in the regional model are in the process of transitioning to a COHS model of managed care.
“Medi-Cal is an essential safety net for our community’s most vulnerable children and adults who would otherwise go without healthcare,” Marshall said.
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors approved a letter of intent to join PHC on April 13. PHC is a nonprofit, community based health care organization that created a COHS managed healthcare plan for Medi-Cal beneficiaries.
“A COHS managed care model is generally regarded as offering counties the greatest amount of local control, with counties being responsible for the governance of their respective plans,” a staff report read.
A state audit of DHCS’s oversight of managed care in counties assigned to the regional model found a number of shortcomings in the provision of services to beneficiaries in rural counties, including Yuba County.
“The report concluded with the recommendation that these counties be allowed to transition to a COHS model of care,” a staff report read.
Marshall said during her presentation to the board that it could either stay in the regional model or join the COHS. The county has until Oct. 10 to reach an agreement with PHC. She said 10 other counties including Sutter County would likely transition to a COHS.
“Nine other counties will likely adopt their ordinances and Yuba County will become what is known as a medical desert,” Marshall said.
During the public comment section, executives from local healthcare providers -- including Anthem Blue Cross, Ampla Health and Adventist Health -- voiced concerns over the county joining the COHS. Anthem Blue Cross and Ampla Health asked the board to reject the ordinance. Adventist Health/Rideout President Rick Rawson said Adventist Health wants an improvement on the current model but he has more questions about how PHC’s model will impact providers and beneficiaries locally.
Fletcher said the fact that Yuba County would be possibly left alone by not going forward with the ordinance was a “huge concern.”
The ordinance will be before the board on Sept. 14 for a second reading and vote on final approval.
In other business:
– Director of Public Works Daniel Peterson provided an update to the board about county staff’s efforts in updating chapters of county code related to noise regulations, outdoor music festivals and the use of Hammon Grove Park and Sycamore Ranch. As part of the staff’s efforts, Peterson asked the board for advice and direction on what to update.
Peterson said the three-day Untz Festival held at Sycamore Ranch in June was the impetus for updating the ordinance code.
“It became obvious when we went through that process that these three chapters of the ordinance code are inadequate for a large event and they aren’t consistent with each other in terms of notifications, appeals and enforcement,” Peterson said.
The updates won’t be ready to go through the approval process for more than a month but Untz Festival organizers are planning another event at Sycamore Ranch and need permit approval by the county by mid-September.
“So staff has no choice but to evaluate and process this application based on the existing ordinances,” Peterson said.
Some of the suggestions from supervisors included adding stiffer penalties for those out of compliance with the county code and imposing hours of operation for outdoor events.
– Supervisors unanimously approved an amendment to the ordinance code that prohibits the cultivation of industrial hemp within the unincorporated area of Yuba County. Ag Commissioner Stephen Scheer said the ordinance extends the moratorium on industrial hemp cultivation in unincorporated areas of Yuba County until Aug. 31, 2022. Without the ordinance passing, the moratorium would have expired on Aug. 31.
– The board unanimously approved extending the abandoned vehicle abatement program for 10 years. The current program was set to expire on April 30, 2022. In the last 10 years, the county has abated and removed more than 700 nuisance vehicles from both public and private property, according to a staff report.