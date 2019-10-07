Sutter County supervisors and members of the planning commission will begin conducting meetings out of Yuba City Hall Council Chambers beginning this week.
In June, the board approved an agreement with Yuba City to rent the chamber facilities for $1,000 a month.
The county would need to make extensive repairs to the former meeting location on Second Street in order to continue holding meetings there, including a new sound system, a new camera system, an audio/visual system, and other upgrades.
Moving forward, Sutter County Board of Supervisors meetings and Sutter County Planning Commission meetings will be held at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.