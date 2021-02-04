Yuba-Sutter officials say Gov. Gavin Newsom’s one-size-fits-all approach to reopening communities through the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy isn’t working.
Both county’s board of supervisors recently passed the “Healthy Communities Resolution” calling for a data-driven approach to addressing the ongoing pandemic, tailored to each county’s specific circumstances. Ten California counties have passed a similar resolution to date – an effort stemming from a conference last October that saw state legislators and north state county representatives meet to discuss the impacts of the state’s response to the pandemic and the need for more local control.
“The blueprint framework established by the governor just doesn’t work. It creates this one-size-fits-all arbitrary metric that doesn’t take into account our local data, what tracing data tells us and how we can best respond locally to the pandemic without arbitrarily shutting down local businesses, churches and youth sports that aren’t leading to cases,” said Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City). He was one of several north state legislators that organized the conference.
“We are all stuck under this blueprint metric, and whatever tier you are in, these are the requirements, regardless of what local public health officials and others might want to do.”
One of the ideas they came up with at the conference was for the state to go back to the attestations that every county filed that were a collaboration between elected officials and public health officials on how they planned to manage the crisis at the local level. Representatives at the conference determined that having several counties adopt similar resolutions calling for more local control over the situation would be a more unified approach and would send a powerful message to the state.
“We are just asking counties to sign on to the resolution asking for that local flexibility and control,” Gallagher said. “As cases are starting to decline, I think people are saying we need something different moving forward here.”
County perspectives
Yuba and Sutter counties were the latest to adopt the resolution. Other participating counties include Shasta, Del Norte, Placer, Orange, Siskiyou, San Luis Obispo, Lassen, and El Dorado.
In addition to returning to the attestations filed with the California Department of Public Health, the local resolutions call for the state to allow school districts within the county to take into consideration state and local public health guidance as they safely open schools to in-person instruction (Sutter County amended their resolution slightly to say that the decision would be up to the school district’s governing boards), as well as consistent and transparent vaccination distribution from the state to county public health officers along with clear and accurate public messaging on vaccine availability.
“This resolution echoes a plea we’ve made before to the state on letting us have control of our destiny,” said Yuba County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Bradford. “It doesn’t mean we don’t want the state’s input and guidance, but ultimately we want the ability to make those decisions ourselves locally.”
Local metrics have been used by local health officials to make certain decisions, particularly as to who should be the first to receive vaccinations.
“We have been carefully reviewing local data from the beginning,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “Case in point, it was through careful review of local COVID-19 death data indicating that nearly 8 out of 10 individuals who died due to COVID-19 were 65 years and older that compelled the need for sub-prioritization of the vaccine rollout to those 65 years and older first within phase 1b tier 1.”
Sutter County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Mike Ziegenmeyer said the state’s vaccine rollout has been a complete failure. His biggest focus is seeing children get back into school.
“This is something we should’ve done a long time ago,” Ziegenmeyer said. “The impact it’s having on our children is undeniable.”
Gallagher said the hope is that the effort continues to gain traction with more counties to bolster the message.
“There’s definitely a groundswell of support for this. The more and more counties that get on board, I think it builds pressure for the governor to change his policy,” he said.