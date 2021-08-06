The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will consider calling for a special election within Live Oak to fill the city’s vacant council seat during its meeting on Tuesday.
Live Oak has been operating with four city councilmembers since the resignation of former Mayor Luis Hernandez on May 31. On July 7, the council nominated six of the nine individuals who applied to temporarily fill the vacant city council seat. All six were voted down 2-2. The council failed to pass a resolution calling for a special election during a meeting on July 21. That resolution failed on a 2-2 vote.
Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston is recommending that the board of supervisors call for a special election to fill the seat, according to a staff report. Since the council failed to call for a special election, the law requires the vacancy be filled at the next regularly established election date and can be held no earlier than 114 days after the call. The registrar of voters has determined that Dec. 7 is the earliest date the vacancy election could be held.
If the board does not approve the item, the election would be conducted in March 2022. Live Oak would be billed for the cost of the election and sufficient funding is available in the current year budget for the department to cover expenses until reimbursement is made, according to the staff report.
Traffic safety
Prior to the regular meeting on Tuesday, the board will hold a study session at 2 p.m. regarding traffic conditions in the town of Sutter.
The recommendation from the Department of Development Services is to add 49 stop signs in the community, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County. He said there are currently 167 stop signs.
“The board will hear a presentation from development services, but can only provide staff direction and can take no action to approve stop signs at the study session,” Smith said in an email. “The board could consider the proposal at a future board meeting.”
The study session begins at 2 p.m. and will be open to the public. The regular meeting begins at 3 p.m. Both meetings will be held in City Council Chambers located at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Those who attend are encouraged to wear a face covering and social distancing requirements will be in place.