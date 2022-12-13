Significant staffing shortages within the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office have left the office unable to service the county’s public safety entities on a full-time basis. As a result, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to provide dispatch services to Sutter County during overnight hours until at least the end of June 2023.
Starting on Dec. 5, Sutter County Sheriff’s Office began forwarding all 911 calls and business lines through the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center due to insufficient staffing at the dispatch center in Sutter County.
In order to formalize the shared services agreement between both departments, a memorandum of understanding was officially approved by the Yuba County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning. The Sutter County Board of Supervisors was expected to formally approve the agreement with Yuba County in a separate meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Under the outlined agreement, Yuba County will be able to recover costs associated with providing dispatch services at a rate of $16.44 per call for service. According to a Yuba County staff report, overtime costs for additional personnel will also be reimbursed by Sutter County at the actual cost incurred, if necessary.
A Sutter County staff report said that the maximum compensation under this agreement is $90,000. There will be no additional impact on the county’s general fund with approval of the memorandum, the county said.
Yuba County officials also noted that there will be no additional financial impacts due to the reimbursement agreement.
The memorandum highlights calls for service in which Yuba County will be reimbursed, including citizen-initiated 911 calls, traffic stops or responses to traffic incidents made in Sutter County, any call from Sutter County Sheriff’s Office personnel or private citizen requiring a response or a warrant check, identification check, or license plate check, or a suspicious person incident requiring a response.
Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes previously said that the service agreement is necessary due to the significant staffing shortage present in the Sutter County Dispatch Center. According to the Sutter County staff report, “of 11 allocated dispatch positions, only two (18%) are currently filled with trained staff.”
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office has been successful in recruiting more staff, but due to the lengthy training process, officials expect that new employees will not be fully trained until spring 2023.
With the approval of the memorandum, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional dispatch services to Sutter County between midnight and 8 a.m., seven days per week, for the duration of the agreement until June 30, 2023.
“Each agency has the ability to cancel the MOU at any time. The sheriff of Sutter County obviously is working to fill in spots at his dispensation, and as soon as he is able to, they will take services back,” Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said during the Yuba County Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
Sutter County officials previously emphasized staffing shortages within the department and general county staff in an effort to bring more revenue to the county by way of Measure A, a proposed one cent sales tax measure which would have allowed the county to fill current vacancies and compete with surrounding jurisdictions, the Appeal previously reported. Sutter County voters rejected the ballot measure in the Nov. 8 general election. As a result, the county must now make adjustments to its budget for necessary services, including public safety.
“For Sutter County, temporarily partnering with Yuba County is the most cost-effective solution because some of the technical support for 9-1-1 data lines are already in place,” Barnes previously said. “Sutter County is thankful for Yuba County’s support and partnership to ensure we maintain the high public safety standards we have set for our respective communities.”
Andy Vasquez, vice chair for the Yuba County Board of Supervisors, asked Anderson about the possibility of establishing a “joining of services” between both jurisdictions in the long term.
Anderson said that a regional dispatch center has been discussed for decades, and while the topic has been broached once again, he is unsure if a regional approach is possible at this time.
“We’re exploring the feasibility of that right now. I think that there’s value in collaboration and a regional approach to that, but I don’t know at this point if it’s feasible. When and if we get that answer, we’ll definitely approach this more,” Anderson said. “In regards to a regional approach, I like to hear that the board is supportive, but there are a lot of moving parts and pieces. … I feel that a regional approach makes a lot of sense, and if we can make it happen, then we will certainly try.”
Yuba County Supervisor Randy Fletcher said that the possibility of a regional, central dispatch has been discussed since the 1970s. Previous efforts to bring this idea into reality failed due to a lack of support, he said. However, Fletcher feels hopeful that discussions for a joint dispatch will gain momentum moving forward.
“It’s clear that we’re headed into this direction and I appreciate the attitude from the leaders in law enforcement that are willing to sit down and really get serious. It does make sense, it is appropriate and this is maybe a better time,” he said.