Significant staffing shortages within the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office have left the office unable to service the county’s public safety entities on a full-time basis. As a result, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to provide dispatch services to Sutter County during overnight hours until at least the end of June 2023. 

Starting on Dec. 5, Sutter County Sheriff’s Office began forwarding all 911 calls and business lines through the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center due to insufficient staffing at the dispatch center in Sutter County. 

Tags

Recommended for you