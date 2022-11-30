The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday an Adopt a Road program to help ease continuous financial burdens placed upon the county as it struggles to compete with surrounding jurisdictions in regards to public safety and other county services.
According to the county, the roads program will aid Sutter County with cleanup efforts along various roadway shoulders.
“The proposed program involves a volunteer organization or family picking up litter, trash and light debris along the shoulders of county roadways,” the county said in a staff report. “The goals of the program are to promote community pride, and save taxpayer’s money by supplementing county resources, which allows county workers to address higher priority maintenance items such as pavement, drainage, and safety facilities. The county through the Development Services Department will provide the necessary supplies and safety vests, as well as performing the garbage pickup service.”
Neal Hay, Sutter County’s director of development services, said the program would allow the public to adopt a one-mile stretch of a local road in a residential area or a two-mile segment of a general county roadway.
Hay said the program is intended for roads that serve less than 1,000 cars a day because the general public would be working unsupervised and without traffic control.
“We’ll be looking for roads that have good shoulder widths and don’t have deep drainage ditches next door to the roadway and don’t have an excessive amount of vegetation,” Hay said.
He said members of the public can fill out forms and county staff will outline the program and crews will assist and provide related signs for the “services they are providing to the county.”
County officials said the Adopt a Road program will not have a general fund impact, but may have an impact on the county’s road fund “depending on the number of participants.”
Hay said workers for the county will actually come out and collect the garbage bags and dispose of them.
“The guidelines even have a little exhibit as to how you lay out the trash bags on the side of the shoulder and we’ll come and get them,” Hay said.
He said the county would like to see about four to six “field pick ups” in the course of a calendar year. Hay said the program is available for individuals, organizations, church groups, businesses or “any type of volunteers that would like to assist.”
District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer said he was personally excited about the program, which he said has been discussed for about four years.
“We actually like the idea,” Ziegenmeyer said. “… This could be a huge cost savings to the county. Over $200,000 is spent in Sutter County (during the year) picking up garbage.”
Impacts of
Measure A loss
After the defeat of Measure A, the one cent sales tax increase that would have raised about $19 million a year in revenue for the county, Sutter County officials have stated they will continue to look for ways to save money in order to prevent further cuts to staff and public safety services.
Marika Garcia, the development officer for Sutter County, outlined efforts by the department heads of both the library and museum as they continue to look at solutions to generate “more revenue to boost their programs and consequently relieve” the county’s general fund, according to a staff report.
On July 27, 2021, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors approved Garcia’s development officer position “with the expectation that the position will generate enough revenue to pay for the position labor costs” over the next five years.
“With limited staffing and resources, both departments decided they need a grant writer,” according to the staff report. “To keep the impact to the general fund as low as possible, they decided to join together to a share one full time equivalent (FTE) Development Officer position to create and implement short and long range fundraising plans; implement strategies to secure funding including public and private grants, corporate and foundation support, planned giving, annual fund campaigns, small gift programs and capital campaigns, planning and implementing fundraising events. This position was created as an ‘at will’ position and serves at the pleasure of the board of supervisors.”
In her presentation, Garcia gave an overview of all the work she does on behalf of the library and museum.
“I work with the library and the museum to help raise funds to provide free services and programs to our community,” Garcia said.
She said a number of grants have been awarded this year to “help support various programs” available at the library, including funds for a “seed library” and the further development of books that are added to the library’s collection. In total, Garcia said the library has received $464,605 in grants from January through November.
Friends of the Sutter County Library, a nonprofit organization that helps support the library, has donated $13,155 to help fund items such as crafts and supplies for children, among other library offerings.
As for the Sutter County Museum, Garcia said $408,183 in grant funding for the year is pending. Along with grant writing, Garcia said she also helps with Ettl Hall reservations at the museum. For the year, the hall has hosted 189 general public events and 33 county department events. These events generated $23,304 in revenue, Garcia said.
After her presentation, Sutter County District 1 Supervisor Nick Micheli highlighted how important the museum and library are after threats of significant cuts if Measure A didn’t pass.
“As we know, moving forward, with the result of Measure A we know we’re going to be having to make some serious cuts and we’re going to have to make some difficult decisions as a board moving forward,” Micheli said. “It’s been suggested that the library and the museum are low-hanging fruit and would be easy to cut to provide more service for public safety. I, however, don’t agree.”
Micheli said after he attended a conference recently in Anaheim, he was reminded of “how critical those early years are for the development and education of young children.” He said the services provided by the library and museum meet those “critical” needs.
Officials with the county have said that they have had difficulty retaining staff and recruiting positions for public safety because of competition from nearby jurisdictions and the county’s limited tax base due to its geographical conditions. Because many area jurisdictions are able to expand their tax base and have passed increases to their sales tax rates, Sutter County has been put in an almost impossible position, officials have said.
Sutter County voters chose on Nov. 8 not to increase the 7.25% sales tax rate to 8.25% and the county is now in the position of possibly further reducing its public safety departments or services such as the museum and library.
Before the county does make further cuts or changes, supervisors such as District 3 Supervisor Ziegenmeyer said the county will be looking at ways to have other jurisdictions help share the costs of services that benefit nearly all area residents.
On Tuesday, Ziegenmeyer directed staff to set up a meeting with officials from Yuba City, Marysville and Yuba County for a “possible joint venture” to help fund the Sutter County Museum.
“I think it’s something we really need to discuss. I think it could be huge,” Ziegenmeyer said. “... It’s the Yuba-Sutter museum. I would also like to set up meetings with the city with the library.”
Among the staffing shortages that have been plaguing the county is its public safety dispatch. According to a staff report, along with difficulties with filling deputy sheriff positions, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department also is “experiencing a critical staffing shortage for Public Safety Dispatcher.”
To help prevent further losses, the county asked the supervisors to approve and authorize a “Memorandum of Understanding with the Sutter County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024, which reflects a one-year extension” and to “approve a seven percent (7%) salary increase effective the second full pay period following Board approval for the class titles of Communications Manager and Correctional Lieutenant.”
In addition to those changes, the county also asked the board to approve changes for all non-sworn law management employees. Those changes include:
– Low Staffing Incentive Pay in the amount of 5%
– Advance from Step 5 to Step 6 after two years
– Shift differential for hours worked between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
County staff estimated that the total cost of the contract extension would be about $380,227 for the remainder of fiscal year 2022/23.
“It is expected that the sheriff’s department will absorb these costs within their existing budget authority for salaries and benefits,” according to a staff report. “The cost of the ongoing salary increase effective next fiscal year is estimated to not exceed $568,250. The costs to be incurred next fiscal year will be included in the Recommended Budget for FY2023-24.”
Supervisors unanimously approved the action on Tuesday.
Before that approval, Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes thanked the board for recent decisions to help the department compete with other law enforcement agencies.
“People are wanting to work here so long as the salary and benefit packages are competitive,” Barnes said. “So I just wanted to acknowledge the board and say thank you for the decisions you’ve made in the past and hopefully decisions you will make surely here in the future because they are having an impact on our department and we are seeing the results. So I just wanted to say thank you to each of you for that.”
Among the more glaring shortages that the sheriff’s department has been dealing with is in its dispatch department. Currently, it has two individuals doing that work, but Barnes said he expected more after training and other hiring processes are completed. In the meantime, Barnes said the county will be partnering with “Yuba County temporarily” to handle dispatch services mainly at night. He expected the agreement to take effect starting Dec. 6.
Near the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Ziegenmeyer said he would like to have meetings with area officials about a possible “joint dispatch center” that could be shared by Sutter County, Yuba County, Marysville and Yuba City.
“We’re gonna do whatever it takes to support public safety,” Ziegenmeyer said.