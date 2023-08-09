The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved on Tuesday a large lot final map for Phase 1 of Lakeside at Sutter Pointe, a mixed-use community development planned for south Sutter County.
Director of Development Services Neal Hay said that this final map gives developers the opportunity to fund and finance necessary infrastructure improvements for the project. The map identifies lots for 1,464 single family, medium density and high density homes as part of an active adult community for residents aged 55 and over.
Lakeside at Sutter Pointe expects to see 3,388 single-family and 399 multi-family homes built near Riego Road along Highway 99. The development will also feature 44.8 acres of employment centers, 25 acres of commercial centers, 59 acres of parks, 55 acres of open space and up to two K-8 schools established upon full buildout, the Appeal previously reported.
Other amenities include a lake, bike and pedestrian paths, parks and a community center.
Tuesday’s approval of the large lot map does not carry development rights, Hay said. Development rights can be obtained after conditions of the project’s approval have been met and secured infrastructure is established.
“What this map allows is to service the 1,464 potential structures, there needs to be infrastructure, roads, water lines, sewer lines, storm drain lines. All that needs to be constructed. This type of project is kind of a first of its kind for Sutter County,” Hay said.
With approval of the large lot map, Hay also approved minor deviations to the Sutter Pointe Specific Plan. As an active adult community, Phase 1 will feature several one-story structures on smaller lots, which allow for limited areas for parking and usable outdoor space, Sutter County officials said.
In order to accommodate these housing products, deviations were introduced to allow the developer to provide varied setbacks for the residences, including reduced garage and rear setbacks.
With a new community underway in south Sutter County, officials anticipate that Pleasant Grove Joint Union School District and East Nicolaus High School District will be impacted at later stages of development. However, because Phase 1 will be an active adult community, impacts to these schools will be minimized at this stage, Hay said.
Junaid Halani, an attorney speaking on behalf of East Nicolaus High School District, voiced concerns over the possible enrollment impact Sutter Pointe could have on its schools, believing that approval of the large lot map sets a precedent for future development.
“By approving this map and allowing this project to move forward currently, it magnifies the ability of the developer to move on without engaging with the district further. … While Phase 2 and Phase 3 might be some time away, it takes us another three years to get into agreement, we may not be in time to receive those kids,” Halani said.
Sutter County District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer clarified that the board was to vote on approval of infrastructure for Phase 1 of this development, not the details of future phases.
“We’re not voting on these other items. We’re voting on this item that theoretically should not affect what’s going on in the other phases. Just because we’re voting on this option right here to not hold up one phase is different than voting on the others,” Ziegenmeyer said.
In the future after infrastructure improvements have been completed, a small lot final map will be presented to the board, Hay said.
Discussions for a potential ballot measure
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an agreement with the Lew Edwards Group and FM3 Research for services related to community support assessment,
informational communications and potential future ballot measure preparation.
According to county officials, Sutter County has one of the lowest numbers of employees per capita and lower salary levels compared to other comparable counties. A federal ban on development in a majority of Sutter County has made it difficult to address the revenue needs for basic services with increased housing and commercial growth, officials said.
One of the biggest detriments to needed development is the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) laws and regulations related to building in a floodplain, which makes up 68% of Sutter County’s land. According to officials, FEMA restrictions prevent businesses and industries from locating within much of Sutter County, preventing housing and job opportunities and restricting tax revenue to the county government that provides vital services such as law enforcement, criminal prosecution, fire and emergency response and road maintenance among other county services.
Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith said that through county efforts and in partnership with the Lew Edwards Group and FM3 Research, surveys were conducted in 2022 to gauge citizen priorities for county services, with fire, law enforcement and homelessness being among the top priorities.
“The cities were kept in the loop and offered shares of what was eventually the 1% sales tax measure that I recommended the board place on the ballot, which became Measure A. That measure failed by a margin of only 1.5%. Over the past year since then, the county has continued to take measure to reduce costs including a temporary closure of the library branch, holding probation positions vacant, and things that the public may not be aware of such as the chiefs and BCS in Sutter County Fire stepping up and working shifts by themselves so that we didn’t have to shut down fire stations,” Smith said. “The city of Yuba City has engaged a consultant to look at potential revenue measures for the city. … I think it’s prudent that the county do the same.”
During the last fiscal year, the county board took several critical steps to fill vacant public safety positions. In order to try to keep pace with surrounding local government agencies whose growth provides them additional General Fund revenues, the Board authorized off-cycle salary increases for firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and dispatchers to supplement negotiated raises within bargaining group contracts.
Additionally during this time, sheriff deputy positions were at an approximate 50% vacancy rate, while sheriff dispatcher positions were more than 50% vacant. This stabilized the workforce, but it increased the annual cost for services that are unsustainable without additional revenue, county officials said.
The board also allocated an additional $1.3 million to fire protection services, which cannot be replicated in the future, placing current fire and emergency response services at risk.
Because of these previous actions to address budget shortfalls, further reductions will not be possible without significantly impacting basic county services. Officials believe that it is prudent to assess the interest of residents on service reductions, community priorities and potential local revenue generation before seeking further reductions.
“This has nothing to do with going for a measure. This is opening up the discussion and weighing the pros and cons of dealing with the numbers,” Ziegenmeyer said.
After the meeting, Ziegenmeyer clarified with the Appeal that the supervisors hadn't made a decision to put a measure on the ballot, but simply want to see if it is a viable option.