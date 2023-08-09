The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved on Tuesday a large lot final map for Phase 1 of Lakeside at Sutter Pointe, a mixed-use community development planned for south Sutter County.

Director of Development Services Neal Hay said that this final map gives developers the opportunity to fund and finance necessary infrastructure improvements for the project. The map identifies lots for 1,464 single family, medium density and high density homes as part of an active adult community for residents aged 55 and over.

