With a one cent sales tax on the ballot for Sutter County voters this November to help pay for increased costs in the county, the board of supervisors on Tuesday approved pay increases for both the sheriff’s department and fire department.
After repeated calls for action by Sheriff Brandon Barnes and others to help avoid personnel losses and issues with recruiting, the county responded with recommendations to answer those requests.
“As has been widely publicized, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department is experiencing a critical staffing shortage for deputy sheriff,” Sutter County Human Resources Director Gina Rowland said during Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting. “We’ve been unable to recruit deputies due to the fact that the salaries in surrounding and nearby counties are significantly higher. And our most recent salary survey result shows that the salary for deputy sheriff is about 17.5% below the average for our surrounding jurisdictions.”
To address the challenges, the county recommended a “two range adjustment” for positions at the department.
“All of these result in an approximate 12% increase for the two range adjustment except for deputy sheriff trainee – it’s a bigger increase to approximately 23%. We’re also recommending that employees currently at step one advance to step two and employees at step two advance to step three,” Rowland said.
She said only a “handful of employees” would be impacted by the step change.
“We’re also requesting approval for a new 2.5% longevity premium pay for five years of service because one of the issues that we’re having at the sheriff’s department is employees leaving. So, we’re attempting to retain them,” Rowland said.
In total, the fiscal impact to the county for the salary increases and step changes for fiscal year 2022/23 is about $466,078.
“The cost for the additional longevity pay is approximately $39,298 for the remainder of FY 2022-23,” the county said in a staff report. “The cost for the range changes and additional longevity pay for unrepresented sworn management class titles is approximately $117,000 for the remainder of FY 2022-23. While a portion of these additional costs can be covered by salary savings resulting from Deputy Sheriff vacancies, there are insufficient funds budgeted to cover the total estimated costs. The department will need to return to the Board before the end of the calendar year to request additional budget authority.”
District 5 Supervisor Mat Conant, who moved to approve the changes, said the increases were “long overdue.”
Public safety, District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer said, has been the “number one emphasis” of the Sutter County Board of Supervisors.
“We do realize that there’s other departments in the county – we respect you as well, we think you’re doing an excellent job,” Ziegenmeyer said. “But right now we have a problem with losing so many – not just sheriff deputies, detectives and so forth. It’s just something that’s trickling down from the big cities to the rural communities. When you look at a staff that has less than so many years experience, we want to start building upon something and get back to where we were. I think this is the right step, especially for public safety in Sutter County.”
Supervisors approved the changes with a 4-0 vote. District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains was absent Tuesday due to the death of his father and longtime community leader Didar Bains.
Following the vote to make changes to the sheriff’s department, supervisors were then presented with an option to make similar adjustments with the Sutter County Professional Firefighter’s Association.
“This is a similar item as what you just considered and approved, except for the Sutter County Professional Firefighter’s Association,” Rowland said. “So presently, the salary for Firefighter I is below minimum wage. The salary hasn’t been adjusted in years – but we also haven’t used the class title in years. But given the recruitment challenges that the department has been experiencing, they would like to try to recruit at that level. So, we’ll need to adjust that salary in order to do that.”
Rowland said a salary survey showed that current Sutter County firefighters make 23% below the market average, a fire engineer makes 28% below the market average and a fire captain makes about 33% below the market average.
“To address the serious recruitment and retention challenges we have with our fire department, we are recommending a four range increase for firefighter which is an approximately 24.5% increase, a three range increase for fire engineer which is about nearly a 17.5% increase, and then a three range increase for fire captain which is about a 15.75% increase,” Rowland said.
The county also recommended the extension of longevity premium pay for employees with five years of continuous county service to 2.5%.
“Employees currently receive 2.5% Longevity Premium Pay at 10, 15, and 20 years of service. The maximum Longevity Premium Pay per employee will be 10%,” the county said in a staff report.
Along with those recommended changes, the county also requested that the fire battalion chief and fire services manager positions receive a three range increase which would raise their salaries by about 16%.
“One thing we noticed, there was a typo in the staff report,” Rowland said. “We also intended to extend the additional 2.5% longevity pay to these unrepresented fire management employees, as well. So, I’d like to add that counsel, if we can, to the recommended actions.”
The fiscal impact of the salary increases within the fire department is about $206,766 for fiscal year 2022/23.
“Three-quarters of this cost will be paid for by the SAFR grant reimbursement,” Rowland said. “The net general fund cost is estimated to be $50,915. The department has sufficient salary savings to absorb the costs for the rest of this fiscal year.”
Conant said just like the adjustments needed for the sheriff’s department, changes to the salaries within the fire department were overdue.
“Really, it shouldn’t have a general fund impact. Fire services in Sutter County have always been paid out of the special assessment districts, primarily,” Conant said. “We got a SAFR grant to help us through this problem for a three year period and hopefully we get another three year period in the future. But, the special assessment districts were all set up in the early 90s. The idea was is they were flat, there was no accelerator. So, no inflationary factor. We all know what things cost in the early 90s, we know what they cost now – different animal.”
Conant said money was coming out of the general fund because there was no other place to get what was needed.
“How do we fund these programs on flat feet? We can’t do it,” Conant said. “... We’ve gotta have fire service, we gotta have public safety. These firemen gotta be paid a living wage.”
Supervisors approved the fire department increases with a 4-0 vote.
“The sad thing is we’re one of the lowest paid everywhere, in darn near every department,” Ziegenmeyer said. “That’s what our goal is to fix, to figure it out. … We’re lucky to have the people that we do, but we’re losing them just like every other department. … We wish we could do more. We’re looking everywhere. We can’t cut what we don’t have to cut.”
The changes that were approved for both the sheriff’s department and fire department will go into effect on Sept. 24.