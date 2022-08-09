After a lengthy and at times contentious meeting Tuesday night, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a November general election ballot measure that will ask voters to consider a one cent retail sales tax increase in order to properly fund existing county services, such as public safety.

Because of the limitations in its ability to grow and benefit from its tax base, Sutter County has been put in a position where it must ask voters to consider a sales tax increase in order to not only keep up with surrounding counties and jurisdictions when it comes to recruiting and retaining law enforcement officers and firefighters, but also essential county employees that are already working with limited means.

