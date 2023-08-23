The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved declaring seven county-owned properties as surplus on Tuesday for the purpose of selling land to affordable housing developers, regional agencies or other third-party developers.

Among these surplus properties is the widely disputed former Kmart property on Gray Avenue in Yuba City, which the county purchased for $8.24 million in 2021, according to previous reporting by the Appeal. Sutter County has made two principal payments totaling $775,000 and four interest payments totaling $297,312 since purchasing the property, county officials said.

