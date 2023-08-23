The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved declaring seven county-owned properties as surplus on Tuesday for the purpose of selling land to affordable housing developers, regional agencies or other third-party developers.
Among these surplus properties is the widely disputed former Kmart property on Gray Avenue in Yuba City, which the county purchased for $8.24 million in 2021, according to previous reporting by the Appeal. Sutter County has made two principal payments totaling $775,000 and four interest payments totaling $297,312 since purchasing the property, county officials said.
Initially identified as a potential headquarters for Sutter County Health and Human Services, the Sutter County Real Estate Committee discussed including commercial retail space in its plans to reutilize the former Kmart building in August 2022, the Appeal previously reported.
However, the committee’s initial plans to transfer Health and Human Services to the Gray Avenue property were halted due to a significant rise in renovation costs, Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith previously said. What was originally quoted as a $37-million project became $80 million by the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During its effort to pass Measure A, a one cent sales tax increase that would have significantly contributed to the county’s ability to pay employees competitive salaries and fund needed public safety services, Sutter County was frequently criticized for the initial purchase of the property and its reluctance to either sell it or actually make use of it.
After Measure A failed to pass in the November 2022 election, Sutter County is now in a position where selling its surplus properties would generate additional revenue for specific funds that helped purchase the existing surplus properties, Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith said. Should interested developers purchase the Gray Avenue property and other surplus properties, Sutter County could see up to around $16 million in added revenue.
The remaining surplus properties include:
– 275 Samuel Dr. in Yuba City, a public works fleet management location. Sutter County’s real estate agent, Turton Commercial Real Estate (TCR), recommends a listing price of $1.1 to $1.75 million. Net proceeds would go to the Road and Airport funds.
– 9001 Sawtelle Ave. in south Sutter County, a former road yard. TCR recommends a listing price of $90,000 to $100,000. Net proceeds would go to the Road Fund.
– 102 Second St. in Yuba City, the former Sutter County Animal Control office. TCR recommends a listing price of $100,000 to $125,000. Net proceeds would go to the Airport Fund.
– A vacant lot between Garden Highway and the Sutter Animal Services Authority. TCR recommends a listing price of $550,000 to $600,000. Net proceeds would go to the Airport Fund.
– 16239 D St. in Meridian, a repossessed residential property. TCR recommends a listing price of $225,000 to $250,000. Net proceeds would go to the Community Development Block Grant Program Income Fund.
– 398 Acacia Ave. in Sutter, a former signage business. TCR recommends a listing price of $106,000. Net proceeds would go to the Road Fund.
Due to California’s Surplus Land Act, before a public agency like Sutter County can sell surplus properties to third-party developers or individuals, regional public agencies or affordable housing developers must be given the right of first refusal. After this process is completed, the county can move forward with offering the property on an open market.
Real estate advisory firm Kosmont Companies is currently assisting Sutter County to expose its surplus properties in compliance with the Surplus Land Act. As the county moves forward in this process, Kosmont Companies is expected to follow the necessary legal steps to notify regional agencies and affordable housing developers of available properties, Steve Smith said.
According to Kosmont Companies CEO Larry Kosmont, after issuing a notice of availability, interested developers have 60 days to respond, after which the county and developers will engage in a 90-day good faith bargaining period.
However, the Surplus Land Act process does not compel the county to sell its properties. It only makes it available for the Board of Supervisors to make the decision to sell. Sutter County is not obligated to accept less than market value for a given property or sell it at a discounted price for the required agencies.
“The county must and can require getting fair market value. If you receive no responses, then you move to step four where you can go ahead and negotiate with non-affordable housing interested parties. However, if you do receive a proposal, you have to enter into this good faith transaction or negotiation, and you can, as a county, hold out for fair market value,” Kosmont said during Tuesday’s meeting.
In the case of the Gray Avenue Kmart property, completing the Surplus Land Act process will allow Sutter County to work with a developer to proceed with mixed use or sell the land and buildings outright, county officials previously said. TCR previously recommended a listing price of $12.5 to $13 million if the property were to be sold outright.
The Board of Supervisors also authorized a full payment of the county’s remaining loan balance to the amount of $6.05 million and a reimbursement for development impact fees to Sutter County Health and Social Services for the amount of over $3.5 million.
“That will free the property up of any financial obligations to the county and proceeds from that sale can be backfilled into the General Fund or appropriate funds as needed,” Smith said.