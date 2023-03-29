The Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a recommendation Tuesday that will allow the county to possibly sell seven county properties during a time when staff are currently looking at ways to add needed funds, especially after voters rejected its tax increase measure in the November 2022 election.

Under consideration was allowing county staff to begin the “Surplus Land Act Process” for the properties, one of which has been a point of contention among critics of the county and its spending – the former Kmart shopping center along Gray Avenue in Yuba City.

