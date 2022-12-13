Due to what Sutter County officials called an “extraordinary shortage of qualified personnel,” the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office has had to use Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center during overnight hours for its dispatch services.
Because the county has been unable to keep up financially with surrounding jurisdictions, its ability to attract and retain staff has been severely challenged, county officials have stressed.
On Dec. 5, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) started transfering all 911 and business lines through the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. Due to staffing issues, the dispatch center in Sutter County has had two individuals staffed, Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said late last month during a board of supervisors meeting.
That situation was highlighted in a staff report.
“SCSO is currently experiencing an extraordinary shortage of qualified personnel to dispatch law enforcement and fire/emergency medical services throughout the unincorporated areas of Sutter County,” a staff report says. “Of 11 allocated dispatch positions, only two (18%) are currently filled with trained staff. The Sheriff has been successful in recruiting new staff, but training takes several months, and staff are not expected to be fully trained until spring 2023. Dispatch services are provided 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Thus, the Sheriff has insufficient trained staff to cover all shifts.”
In an announcement on social media on Dec. 4, Barnes said the shift of services was expected to last for a period of about 90 days. Barnes said Yuba County will be handling Sutter County’s calls from midnight to 8 a.m. each day for that 90-day period. He said there will be “no noticeable interruptions in service to the public” and that “all business line numbers for the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office will remain the same to the public but will be re-routed to Yuba County Dispatch.”
According to a Sutter County staff report, the agreement “covers all calls for service (CFS), including those initiated by citizen 9-11 calls, contacts requiring YCSO personnel to dispatch a response from Sutter County Sheriff and Fire personnel for traffic stops or other traffic incidents, any call from SCSO personnel or private citizen requiring a response or a warrant check, identification check, or license plate check, or a suspicious person incident requiring a response.”
Barnes said the sharing of services was necessary because of staffing shortages that have plagued the Sutter County Dispatch Center. These shortages, among others within the department and general county staff, were emphasized by county officials in an effort to bring in more revenue by way of Measure A to fill vacancies and compete with surrounding jurisdictions.
Measure A, a proposed one cent sales tax measure, was rejected by Sutter County voters in the recent Nov. 8 general election. Much like other surrounding areas such as Tehama County that have rejected similar measures to compete with other jurisdictions, Sutter County is now having to adjust how it spends money for needed services such as public safety.
In the run up to Election Day, Barnes released a video that highlighted the challenges he feels are currently faced within the department and county. As part of his reasoning for supporting the measure, Barnes mentioned the fact that 51 of 58 counties in California either have a “county or a city in that county” with a similar tax measure already in place. Sutter County residents currently pay a 7.25% rate while surrounding counties and jurisdictions have higher rates and better opportunities for revenue – Sutter County officials have said that the county is restricted in its ability to generate revenue from taxes based on limitations due to federal floodplain designations.
“For Sutter County, temporarily partnering with Yuba County is the most cost-effective solution because some of the technical support for 9-1-1 data lines are already in place,” Barnes previously said. “Sutter County is thankful for Yuba County’s support and partnership to ensure we maintain the high public safety standards we have set for our respective communities.”
While Barnes initially said the sharing of services was expected to last about 90 days, according to a staff report for today’s Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting, the supervisors will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Yuba County “to provide Dispatch Services on behalf of Sutter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for the period of December 5, 2022, through June 30, 2023, in amount not to exceed $90,000.”
If approved, the memorandum “will formalize the verbal agreement and allow Yuba County to bill Sutter County for services. … Dispatch services will be billed by Yuba County to Sutter County at the rate of $16.44 per CFS, including 9-11 calls initiated by citizens. The maximum compensation under this agreement is $90,000. There is sufficient authority within the Sheriff’s Communications Adopted Budget for FY 2022-23; there is no additional impact on the County General Fund with approval of the MOU.”
Yuba County supervisors also will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding between Yuba County and Sutter County for dispatch services.
“In the spirit of collaboration and cooperation, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office feels that it is imperative that our communities are able to depend on the other for support,” a Yuba County staff report says.
Yuba County noted that should the memorandum be approved, there will be no fiscal impact to the county because additional costs will be reimbursed by Sutter County.
Along with dispatch and several other items to be considered, the SutterCounty Board of Supervisors will be asked today to authorize the execution of a memorandum of understanding with Placer County and the city of Roseville in the amount of $400,000 for the design of traffic signals at three intersections along Riego Road.
“Staff from the Development Services Department meet on a regular basis with representatives from Placer County, the City of Roseville, the Placer County Transportation Agency and the Lakeside at Sutter Pointe builders regarding the Riego Road / Baseline Road segment from State Route 99 to Walerga Road / Fiddyment Road,” a staff report says. “The corridor has seen a dramatic increase in average daily traffic over the past five years and there are multiple planned residential and commercial developments along the road segment.”
According to the staff report, the additional traffic signals are “necessary improvements” for the area.
“The recommended Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) addresses the development of the project plans, specifications and estimate (PS&E) that will be utilized for the construction of traffic signals at three intersections along Riego Road; Pleasant Grove North, Pleasant Grove South and Locust St.,” the staff report says. “The MOU states that the County of Placer will administer a consultant design contract with the expected costs being $1,200,000 which will be shared equally by the three agencies for a $400,000 cost share to Sutter County. A separate MOU will be required once the project is ready for construction and the cost share will be subject to discussion amongst the three affected agencies.”
There is no anticipated general fund impact for the project, staff said.
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning at 9 a.m. at 915 8th St. in Marysville. The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet today at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.