The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will vote today on a $2.2 million contract with Aegis, headquartered in southern California and with a Marysville opioid treatment center.
Yuba and Sutter counties will use Behavioral Health Department funding, supplemented by 2011 realignment funds (money directed through the state for behavioral and mental health programs) for the contract for fiscal year 2019-20, according to a county staff report.
Funded will be a Drug Medi-Cal program, residential perinatal drug services, narcotic treatment service, drug court operations, non-drug Medi-Cal substance abuse treatment programs, and Medi-Cal specialty mental health services.
The 2011 realignment statutes assign the counties responsibility for public safety services, including the prevention, treatment and provision of recovery services for substance abuse, according to the staff report. Where eligible, the services may be reimbursed through Medi-Cal.
“Subcontracting with Aegis for (narcotic treatment program) services will assist in meeting Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health’s obligation to provide such services to the Medi-Cal eligible residents of Sutter and Yuba counties,” according to the report. “Narcotic treatment programs provide support for persons with severe opioid use disorders … Through the contract for NTP services, Aegis will provide medication doses, individual counseling, and/or group counseling sessions to Sutter-Yuba Medi-Cal eligible beneficiaries at DHCS licensed facilities throughout California.”
Treatment services will include initial physical exams, clinical assessments, and treatment plans to be reviewed every 90 days, including administration and monitoring of medication for substance use disorders, individual counseling and available group services, according to the contract included in the staff report. Medications used in medication-assisted treatment include buprenorphine (or suboxone) and methadone, according to the Aegis website. Buprenorphine is typically chosen for its high safety profile, simplicity in dosage, quick onset and its craving suppression effects in addition to controlling withdrawal symptoms, according to Appeal-Democrat archives. Outpatient duration of treatment will be based on individual needs.
Aegis’ philosophy, according to its website, is 50 percent medication and 50 percent counseling – at the end of which, a client “should demonstrate an understanding of factors that have contributed to his or her drug and/or alcohol use; an ability to deal with daily stressors without the use of drugs and/or alcohol; engagement and participation in fulfilling activities that support recovery; and a commitment to abstinence,” according to the contract.
The contract comes amidst reports that Yuba-Sutter has been affected by the opioid epidemic: with twice the state average number of opioid prescriptions. From 2006 to 2012, there were 74 million opioid pills prescribed to Yuba-Sutter residents, according to newly released Drug Enforcement Agency data.
“While we have enjoyed a collegial working relationship with (Aegis) in the past, this new alliance will increase access to medication assisted treatment for behavioral health clients and Aegis will continue to provide treatment for members of the community who are not Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health clients,” said Rick Bingham, assistant director of Sutter County Health and Human Services. “Additionally, our new contractual relationship will allow staff from Aegis and SYBH to work more closely to address the opioid epidemic that is so severely impacting the Yuba-Sutter area.”
Once the contract is approved, he said, oversight of much of Aegis’ services will transition from the State Department of Health Care Services to Behavioral Health. Local oversight will ensure that county resources are used for Yuba-Sutter clients rather than individuals from other counties.
The Board of Supervisors will vote on the item – which is on the consent calendar – at its meeting Tuesday at 3 p.m. The item was reviewed and recommended for placement on the agenda by the Health and Welfare Committee July 9.
Aegis has been offering opioid treatment in Marysville since 1998 – first at H Street, before relocating to D Street in 2015, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.