It was the day after Christmas in which a winter snow storm blustered through the communities of Camptonville, Dobbins and Oregon House, small northeastern towns located in Yuba County.
“We got about three-and-a-half feet of snow. It took out power, closed all the roads and made it very difficult,” said Patrick Brose, superintendent of Camptonville Union Elementary School District (CUESD). “I was finally able to get to the school on Saturday. The first thing we did was plow the school out and shoveled walkways, which there was an inordinate amount of snow for this time of year.”
With the support of agencies like the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services and Pacific Gas and Electric Co., CUESD was able to open the school as normal on Monday for students and families. CUESD also provided a warming center in the school’s library for community members who needed to charge their devices, obtain warm food, fill up water bottles and have a warm place to stay during the day. However, not all community members had their power restored and most were without power for 10-11 days.
“At this point, we started hearing about just a huge need for a variety of different items, like firewood became a big deal,” said Brose. “Gas, the only store in town, their generator had broken, so they weren’t able to pump gasoline for anyone to use on their personal generators. Food supplies were running low, so I kind of broadcast a call for help to everyone I knew.”
As soon as Francisco Reveles, superintendent for the Yuba County Office of Education (YCOE), received the call, he and his team, including Amy Nore, community engagement and emergency response administrator at YCOE, immediately held a Zoom meeting on Wednesday with organizations and agencies from the Yuba County community.
Participating members of the call included Willie Whittlesey with the Yuba Water Agency, Randy Fletcher from the Yuba County Board of Supervisors, Ericka Summers with First 5 Yuba County, Jennifer Vasquez from Health and Human Services, Kevin Mallen from the Yuba County Administrator’s Office, Michael Buttacavoli of SAYlove, Jerry Handy with 4G Foundation, Virgil Atkinson from Just Serve, Stephanie McKenzie from the Yuba-Sutter Taskforce, Huma Kaliqi from YCOE and John Stone from the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services. Other organizations that jumped into donating and helping were Hope for Heart and veterans services.
“I refer to them as the Legion of Superheroes,” said Reveles. “This was really a labor of taking care of our brothers and sisters, regardless of our titles and our positions. We all came together, and we all contributed something. I call it a force multiplier, the YCOE reached out and everybody responded.”
According to Nore, during the Zoom meeting it was revealed that Dobbins and Oregon House were also severely impacted by the snow.
“Their community was in need of blankets and water and so once we learned about that, we thought about how we could support these communities as well … but once the donations came in, we had so many that we were able to share it,” said Nore.
Nore connected with the Foothill Food Pantry in Dobbins and Oregon House to coordinate the delivery of the needed supplies.
With a community truck provided by SAYlove, YCOE was able to transport the supplies on Friday morning to the Foothill Food Pantry and at CUESD and its community at Comptonville. Supplies donated included a generator to supply power, diapers, wipes, Desitin, beanies, socks, gloves, batteries, heavy blankets, pillows, sheets, two pallets of water, two pallets of lunchables, one pallet of Nutrigram bars and drinks.
SAYlove also rented a kid steer and operator to clear driveways and stacks of wood. 4G Foundation also set up a community link to donate. The Yuba-Sutter Taskforce was able to call Walmart and Sam’s Club for a donation. Walmart donated $75 and Sam’s Club donated $100 for the purchase of waterproof boots.
“Today, as other days, especially today, it took us outside of our own individual struggles and pain, dealing with COVID, dealing with other issues and I want to say that we were deeply moved that the community from the foothills reached out to us and we responded, not just the YCOE, but all of us responded in a concrete way beyond bureaucracies,” said Reveles.
Reveles described the experience of transporting the supplies as unbelievable due to the fact that everyone in the communities was helping unload the items regardless of the cold weather.
“We were wet,” said Reveles. “It almost felt like we were in a giant slurpee. It was cold rain, but everybody was out there. So first we made a stop at the Dobbins Food Pantry and the person there was just unbelievable. She was all wet, but she was out there giving directions, telling us where to drop off the food, and everybody was so appreciative. Then from there, we went up to Camptonville. We saw a lot of snow. They were so happy. They even brought up students to help us out. It was so beautiful. They were making cookies. So, I mean, it was unbelievable but clearly, there’s a lot of need right now.”
If interested in donating to these communities, individuals may donate by visiting https://4gfoundation.kindful.com/.