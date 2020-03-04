WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court heard its first abortion case with President Donald Trump’s two new conservative appointees on Wednesday, but the conservative justices sounded as though they might move cautiously rather than issue a broad ruling on the issue.
The justices focused their questions on how specifically a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have hospital-admitting privileges would affect women and clinics that perform the procedure.
Four years ago, the court by a 5-3 vote struck down a nearly identical law in Texas.
“This case is about this court’s respect for precedent,” Julie Rikelman, a lawyer for the Center for Reproductive Rights, told the justices. If the state’s law took effect, “it would leave Louisiana with just one clinic and one doctor providing abortions,” she said. And it “would do nothing for women’s health.”
But Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, who likely hold the deciding votes, suggested that precedent alone would not determine the outcome.
Roberts said the facts of each case may differ and therefore “the results would be different in different states.”
Even though the high court had struck down the similar Texas law as unconstitutional, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld the Louisiana law on the grounds that the admitting-privileges rule would have less effect in Louisiana.
Kavanaugh agreed with Roberts, saying the issue was not simply whether admitting privileges by themselves are improper, but whether they impose an undue burden. If, for example, all doctors in a state obtained admitting privileges, would a requirement on abortion providers still be unconstitutional, he asked. “Could you say that the law still imposes an undue burden, even if there is no effect?”
Rikelman conceded that would be a harder case to win. She stressed, however, the admitting privileges rule “has no medical benefits whatsoever.” It extends to doctors who do no surgery but simply dispense pills that induce an abortion, she said. And its impact in Louisiana “would be severe. It would leave only one physician to serve 10,000 people per year in the entire state.”